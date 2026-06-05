NBA Fans Roast Stephen A. Smith For Saying He’s Too Popular To Sit In The Stands

The New York Knicks emerged victorious after a 105-95 result in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Having beaten the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, a most favorable outcome for die-hard Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith.

While speaking about the Knicks’ victory, Stephen A. Smith appropriately reviewed the team’s performance. However, when discussing Jalen Brunson‘s injury scare, Smith drew some flak from the panel of “First Take,” as he stated:

“I was standing in the tunnel, because that’s what I like to do. Obviously, I’m a popular dude, so it’s difficult to sit in the stands and stuff like that.”

The team of “First Take” could be heard letting out exasperated reactions after Smith’s comment. Despite this, the analyst continued:

“When he hurt his knee. When he got his knee banged into, I turned around and left. I went to the back. I was sitting with Barkley and the crew because I needed to be assured. I needed to be assured that everything was going to be okay.”

Although Stephen A. Smith’s emphasis was on the fear he felt for his Knicks after watching Jalen Brunson head to the locker room, most focused on his comments about his popularity. With fans on social media displaying particular interest in this remark, many took to X to roast him.

“Get over yourself,” said one user.

“He’s so afraid to get a reality check and getting booed, he’d rather not risk his little man ego,” noted another fan.

“Guy thinks he’s an NBA superstar,” joked another.

“Popular and polarizing are not the same,” clarified one user.

“Haha, Stephen A said he’s too popular to sit with fans. His ego is huge,” commented another fan.

“Bro, cover the sport and go home. Better yet, just go home,” shared one annoyed fan.

“He can’t stand hearing the cracks about how bad his takes are,” added another.

“ESPN is a– for creating this monster. Who the hell does he think he is!?!” argued another exasperated user.

“Why is he so damn corny, bruv? He’s moving with bodyguards like… Ain’t nobody give an f about you, dude,” harshly stated one user.

“I do think he’s terrified and insecure of public reactions to him,” one fan noted. “Knicks fans don’t like him.”

Just by gauging the outrage from fans on social media, it was evident that many didn’t rate Stephen A. Smith very highly as a popular media figure. However, it is difficult to deny how influential he has been in sports journalism, not to mention how familiar a face he has been in broadcasting.

While many may disagree with Stephen A. Smith’s self-perceived degree of popularity, the ESPN analyst doesn’t fail to flex it with every opportunity he gets.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Smith was escorted to the arena by armed bodyguards after predicting that New York would win in six games in front of the home crowd.

Stephen A. Smith needed extra security as he claimed in front of the Alamo that the New York Knicks will “win in 6” against the San Antonio Spurs. His show “First Take” was held in front of the Alamo for the

NBA Finals. (Via waking_up_in_sa/ig) pic.twitter.com/PBwJvHGnx0 — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 4, 2026

While jarring in its own way, it is safe to say that this isn’t the only instance that Stephen A. Smith has made the most of a situation. If there is an opportunity to gain more “aura,” it is safe to assume that Smith will be there.

While Stephen A. Smith is considered by many as a reputable figure in sports journalism, antics like these portray him as a vain individual. While this isn’t necessarily the worst quality to have, especially given his line of work, it is apparent how such a trait can lend itself to biased and sensational reporting, too.

Fans are likely to continue criticizing Smith for his on-camera behavior and his takes on certain topics. Regardless, given how large a figure he is in the sporting world, it is more than likely that most will still tune in to listen to what he says.