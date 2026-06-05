“My Mayor Is Muslim, My Bagel Is Jewish, My Christian’s Dior… Knicks In 4!” – Knicks Fan Goes Viral

The New York Knicks continued their blazing hot form in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, notching a 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to steal a win on the road. Along with a 1-0 lead, they have also extended their postseason winning streak to 12 games. Needless to say, the fans are loving it.

Knicks fans are widely recognized as one of the most passionate in the sporting world. Given that their team is in the NBA Finals after 27 years, the fan base has every reason to be ecstatic. However, a recent viral TikTok video captured the essence of the fan base’s energy after seeing their team secure a win in Game 1.

While reacting to the win, the fan in the video said:

“My mayor Muslim. My bagels Jewish. My Christian Dior… Knicks in four!”

Knicks fans are insane 😭😭😭 “My Mayor is Muslim, my bagel is Jewish, my Christian’s Dior… Knicks in 4!!!” pic.twitter.com/WiAC1GdoRL — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 4, 2026

What followed was truly hard to put into words, as a robot wearing a Kalshi-sponsored OG Anunoby Knicks jersey could be seen dancing among a group of fans. Given how unreal this scene was, it was bound to catch the eye of NBA fans on social media, who immediately poured in to share their reactions on X.

“I have no relation to the Knicks whatsoever, but these post-match videos alone make me want them to win more than anything,” shared one user.

“They got Claude out here in the streets,” joked another.

“Knicks fans are absolutely wild!! Love that energy from them,” observed one fan.

“Knicks fans living their lives,” commented one user.

“Bro, I knew they were going to do too much lol, but you can’t even be mad because when the Celtics won, you couldn’t tell me nothing lol,” shared a Celtics fan.

“Just to see the aftermath, I want to see the Knicks win now,” added another hopeful NBA fan.

“This is what happens when a fanbase experiences happiness for the first time in decades,” acknowledged one user.

“This is incredible content. I want to go to New York just to witness it,” claimed another user.

“I want this win for Mamdani,” added another, showing support for New York City mayor and die-hard Knicks fan Zohran Mamdani.

“That city doesn’t sleep already. Imagine what winning the NBA finals would do,” noted one user.

While several fans on social media condoned the pandemonium in New York perpetuated by Knicks fans, it is difficult to deny them their moment in the sun.

The team last won the NBA title in 1973. Given that there has been a 53-year title drought, New York has been starving for championship success, and with some hope on the horizon, the fans are simply feeding on it.

While the team’s performance has been nothing short of incredible in the postseason, the loyalty demonstrated by the fans has been equally noteworthy. With fans filling out arenas and stadiums even on the road, the team has never fallen short of fan support in the playoffs.

With Game 1 in hand, New York finds itself enjoying considerable momentum going into the next game on Friday night. However, given San Antonio’s ability to bounce back from tough losses, the Knicks would do well to keep their wits about them.