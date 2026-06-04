Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Scenario Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo To Cavaliers, Evan Mobley To Thunder

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is quickly becoming one of the major talking points of the offseason. While this has been an ongoing conversation since last year, there are many reasons to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks may finally be willing to part with their superstar.

While several teams have been presented as potential suitors, a recent update regarding his desire to stay in the Eastern Conference may limit the number of potential landing spots.

Thus, when factoring this in, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus presented an intriguing four-team trade idea that could send Giannis Antetokounmpo to a title contender in the East while simultaneously addressing Milwaukee’s demands. Here’s Pincus’ trade proposal:

Proposed Trade Details



Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, No. 43 pick (BKN)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Evan Mobley, No. 29 pick (CLE)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Day’Ron Sharpe, No. 17 pick (OKC)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Isaiah Hartenstein, Aaron Wiggins, Sam Merrill

On paper, Pincus’ trade proposal seems to satisfy the requirements of every team. However, this will demand further exploration.

The Financial Perspective

A major aspect of any deal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo is largely financial. With Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 million contract on the move, any team that will be taking on his cap hit must have enough cap space to do so.

In Cleveland’s case, the Cavaliers would be offloading Evan Mobley‘s $50.1 million contract and Sam Merrill’s $9.2 million contract to create roughly $59.3 million worth of cap space for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While this doesn’t necessarily address their pressing salary cap issues, it brings them a legitimate superstar.

For the Thunder, this trade seems valuable, largely because it addresses the salary cap issues they are expected to have this summer. With the outgoing contracts of Jalen Williams ($41.5 million), Isaiah Joe ($11.3 million), Aaron Wiggins ($9.2 million), and Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million, team option), the Thunder create nearly $80.5 million of cap space to absorb Mobley’s cap hit. With this, OKC sheds roughly $30.4 million in salary.

Unlike the first two teams, the Bucks and the Nets aren’t exactly struggling with salary cap problems. Hence, absorbing the contracts of players such as Day’Ron Sharpe ($6.2 million, Bucks) and Sam Merrill ($9.1 million, Nets), along with the other respective pieces, would not be as detrimental.

Thus, this deal seems perfectly reasonable for every team involved.

How Does This Trade Affect The Cavaliers?

For the Cavaliers, acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo could prove to be a game-changer. Although the 31-year-old superstar struggled with injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, missing 46 games in the process, his performance when he was available suggests that he could be impactful.

In 36 appearances for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 62.4% from the field.

Theoretically, the pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo seems perfect. With Mitchell’s three-level scoring ability paired with Antetokounmpo’s dominant inside presence, the Cavs could become a matchup nightmare. Add to this the quality that James Harden brings with his playmaking, and the Cavaliers suddenly boast a solid core.

It has been suggested that the Cavaliers move on from either Mobley or Mitchell to become true title contenders. With Mobley being moved in this trade scenario, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s arrival could be the final piece in the puzzle.

How Do The Thunder Benefit From This Deal?

As mentioned earlier, a major reason for OKC to make this deal lies in the financial benefits. With a salary payroll of $250.5 million, the Thunder face a desperate need to shed salaries. However, if there were an opportunity to do so and bring in reinforcements, there is no reason to believe OKC wouldn’t benefit from this trade.

The former DPOY was reliable for the Cavaliers in the regular season, posting 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Although his performance declined marginally in the postseason (17.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 1.8 BPG), he showed enough to suggest that he could be impactful.

For all intents and purposes, Mobley’s acquisition could be crucial. Given the way Chet Holmgren struggled in the Western Conference Finals, adding a reliable secondary defender could immediately boost OKC’s defensive integrity. When also factoring in how capable he is of stretching the floor, placing him in a system like the Thunder’s may enable him to fulfill his potential as a two-way threat.

Why Should The Bucks Do This Trade?

For the Bucks, parting with Giannis Antetokounmpo comes with many conditions, a major one being acquiring the necessary assets to begin rebuilding. In this trade scenario, Milwaukee may not receive all the picks they initially desired, gaining only one first-round pick from the Thunder, but the overall package may be more worthwhile.

The Bucks would add a star-caliber player in Jalen Williams, along with two reliable rotation pieces in Isaiah Joe and Day’Ron Sharpe.

Although Williams has struggled with injury all season long (49 games missed), he has proven himself as an elite two-way asset. With averages of 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in the regular season as a secondary scoring option, the 25-year-old boasts the potential to be more impactful if given a larger role.

On paper, Williams may not be the ideal star player to build around. However, given their top 10 pick in this year’s draft, along with the No. 17 pick they would receive from OKC, the Bucks could consider packaging the two to move up in the draft and select a future star.

Aside from Williams, both Joe (11.1 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 42.3% 3P) and Sharpe (8.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 60.1% FG) serve as solid role players. By adding depth to the squad, the Bucks ensure they remain competitive despite their ongoing rebuild.

Why Do The Nets Do This Deal?

On the face of it, this deal doesn’t exactly seem to benefit the Nets. Considering how little is known about Brooklyn’s direction, it is difficult to forecast its plans. Still, when examining the pieces they acquire, there is reason to believe that they could be aiming to become more competitive.

The arrival of Isaiah Hartenstein could be crucial in bolstering their frontcourt. Given his physical toughness and playmaking upside, paired with his averages of 9.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in the regular season, Hartenstein could give Brooklyn a solid inside presence next to Nic Claxton.

Along with the big man, the Nets would also add two reliable wings in Aaron Wiggins (9.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 35.6% 3P) and Sam Merrill (12.8 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 42.1% 3P). With the added perimeter shooting to pair with Michael Porter Jr.‘s scoring and Egor Demin’s playmaking, the Nets could boast a more well-rounded offense.

Realistically, this trade doesn’t see the Nets becoming a playoff team. But given the league’s recent anti-tanking policies, it may be more favorable for the Nets to finish higher than the bottom three in their conference.

Final Thoughts

The latest developments on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade situation certainly indicate that the superstar may be on the way out of Milwaukee. Where he lands, however, may be more complicated.

While Pincus has mentioned Cleveland in this scenario, there has been resistance from the Cavaliers to include Evan Mobley in any trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thus, there is reason to believe that this door may be shut for the time being.

Currently, a deal between two teams may not be the most feasible approach, primarily because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s massive cap hit. Hence, finding another team that can potentially offset the value of his contract may be more reasonable for the Bucks.

Regardless, there appear to be teams that may become more aggressive in pursuing Antetokounmpo in the coming days. With teams like the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics demanding more attention as potential suitors, renewed trade negotiations may commence this summer.