Video: How Karl-Anthony Towns’ Defense On Victor Wembanyama Helped Knicks Win Game 1

The New York Knicks came away with an impressive 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. While Wednesday night’s win could be attributed to Jalen Brunson’s late-game heroics (30 PTS, 4 AST, 12-31 FG), Karl-Anthony Towns‘ dominant effort (18 PTS, 12 REB, 7-15 FG) against Victor Wembanyama may have been more impactful.

Victor Wembanyama came into Game 1 of the NBA Finals as one of the best performers in this year’s playoffs. However, in a crucial setting, Wembanyama struggled to get his offense going while being defended by Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks’ star’s defensive effort was nothing short of spectacular. Unlike OKC’s Chet Holmgren, who looked tentative going up against San Antonio’s superstar, Towns took the battle to Wembanyama, repeatedly contesting his shots and being physical.

Although Wembanyama ended the night with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, he also logged six turnovers on 6-21 shooting from the field and 2-9 from three-point range. Towns’ tenacity and persistence paid off, as he held the Spurs’ big man to just 2-12 shooting for the game while marking him.

In the fourth quarter, Towns remained an active defensive presence, as the Spurs shot 1-8 from the field on shots that the Knicks’ big man contested. While Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t necessarily known for his defensive exploits, it is safe to say that his contributions on Wednesday night effectively sealed the victory for New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Guarding Victor Wembanyama

For all intents and purposes, Karl-Anthony Towns’ persistent effort was a massive factor in restricting Victor Wembanyama in Game 1. When asked about the approach to guarding Wembanyama, Towns responded:

“Just try to make it difficult. He’s an amazing player. He’s a one-of-a-kind player the league has ever seen. We just try to make it as difficult as possible.”

Coming into the NBA Finals, Victor Wembanyama averaged 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range. While Wembanyama still managed to perform above expectations in terms of total output, his shooting figures of 28.6% FG and 22.2% 3PT FG in Game 1 were arguably among the worst of this postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance was as vital to the Knicks’ win as Jalen Brunson‘s clutch scoring in the fourth quarter. On that note, Towns received his flowers from Jeremy Lin, who shed light on his performance on “SportsCenter.”

“I think that’s the key to the series, it’s KAT. I think KAT’s ability to shoot and shoot from deep with a quicker release than Chet,” Lin noted. “Early in the first quarter, you’ll see he’s driving right downhill, right at Wemby. Just taking it to him.”

“And then, defensively, down the stretch, Wemby seems tired. He seems exhausted to the point that, in the second half, they had to switch defensive coverages so Wemby wasn’t guarding the pick-and-roll all the time. That is something that, in the fourth quarter, wears on him.”

Aside from his defensive contributions, Karl-Anthony Towns also took the challenge to Wembanyama by constantly attacking him early in the game, wearing down the Spurs’ big man physically. With Wembanyama visibly fatigued by the fourth, New York took advantage of the situation, outscoring the Spurs 29-19 to close out the game.

Towns’ performance against Wembanyama may be the blueprint for the Knicks to challenge the Spurs in this NBA Finals series. However, given San Antonio’s ability to bounce back from tough losses, New York would do well not to rest on its laurels.

With Game 1 in the books, the Knicks established a 1-0 lead in the series. Now, given the opportunity to steal another game on the road, New York will head into Game 2 on Friday, June 5, with some momentum on its side.