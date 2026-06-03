Adam Silver Reveals He And Michael Jordan Failed To Get Charles Oakley’s Knicks Ban Lifted

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, spoke to the media today ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the Spurs in San Antonio. Just days before Madison Square Garden hosts Games 3 and 4 of the series, a reporter asked Silver if Charles Oakley’s ban had been lifted.

He revealed that despite his and Michael Jordan’s attempts to broker peace, the Knicks owner, James Dolan, and Charles Oakley, a former Knicks player, remain at odds nearly a decade after an infamous altercation at Madison Square Garden.

“It is a shame that I tried, Michael Jordan tried to broker peace between Charles and Jim Dolan, and our efforts were unsuccessful.”

“And so I think it’s unfortunate for the NBA that this is an ongoing situation, but as you know, it’s currently wrapped up in litigation, and I tried my best, so I don’t really see anything else I can do at the moment,” said the NBA commissioner.

In 2017, there was an altercation at a Knicks-Clippers game after Charles Oakley apparently hurled some strong words towards James Dolan, and he had to be forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden.

Here is video of Charles Oakley shoving a security guard and being removed from MSG. #Knicks (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/ccQO7sffny — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) February 9, 2017

The relationship between those two goes back to 1994, when James Dolan’s father, Charles Dolan, became part-owner of the Knicks during Oakley’s time playing with the team.

Oakley had been a constant critic of the culture that the Dolan family brought to the Knicks, and was often speaking against James Dolan. But after this incident in 2017, Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden and arrested on three counts of assault charges.

However, after his bail, he brought a lawsuit against James Dolan, initially on criminal assault charges (which were later dismissed) and eventually a civil suit of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and defamation.

This remains a long-standing feud between Oakley and Dolan. Initially, Oakley claims he extended an olive branch to Dolan, who refused to settle their differences.

But subsequently, even Oakley got aggressive and refused to let it go. He has previously also refused to attend a Knicks game at the Garden until James apologizes.

Oakley spent 10 years of his 19-year NBA career with the Knicks. He saw his prime with the team and led them to the NBA Finals with Patrick Ewing in 1994. He averaged 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field across 10 seasons.

Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1985 to 1988, and Jordan has been on a mission to give back to the game of basketball for all the success it has given him.

So, in alignment with his vision, and also his fondness for his close friend, he tried to broker peace between his friend and the owner of the franchise where he spent most of his career. But he unfortunately failed to do so.

Unfortunately, the Knicks have a chance to end their 53-year championship drought, and a legend like Oakley would not be able to witness it potentially live at the Garden.