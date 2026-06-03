Adam Silver Reveals He And Michael Jordan Failed To Get Charles Oakley’s Knicks Ban Lifted

Adam Silver reveals how he and Michael Jordan failed to broker peace between Charles Oakley and Knicks' owner James Dolan amid ongoing litigation.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Adam Silver Reveals How He and Michael Jordan Failed to Get Charles Oakley's Knicks Ban Lifted
Credits: Imagn Images

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, spoke to the media today ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the Spurs in San Antonio. Just days before Madison Square Garden hosts Games 3 and 4 of the series, a reporter asked Silver if Charles Oakley’s ban had been lifted.

He revealed that despite his and Michael Jordan’s attempts to broker peace, the Knicks owner, James Dolan, and Charles Oakley, a former Knicks player, remain at odds nearly a decade after an infamous altercation at Madison Square Garden.

“It is a shame that I tried, Michael Jordan tried to broker peace between Charles and Jim Dolan, and our efforts were unsuccessful.”

“And so I think it’s unfortunate for the NBA that this is an ongoing situation, but as you know, it’s currently wrapped up in litigation, and I tried my best, so I don’t really see anything else I can do at the moment,” said the NBA commissioner.

In 2017, there was an altercation at a Knicks-Clippers game after Charles Oakley apparently hurled some strong words towards James Dolan, and he had to be forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden.

 

The relationship between those two goes back to 1994, when James Dolan’s father, Charles Dolan, became part-owner of the Knicks during Oakley’s time playing with the team.

Oakley had been a constant critic of the culture that the Dolan family brought to the Knicks, and was often speaking against James Dolan. But after this incident in 2017, Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden and arrested on three counts of assault charges.

However, after his bail, he brought a lawsuit against James Dolan, initially on criminal assault charges (which were later dismissed) and eventually a civil suit of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and defamation.

This remains a long-standing feud between Oakley and Dolan. Initially, Oakley claims he extended an olive branch to Dolan, who refused to settle their differences.

But subsequently, even Oakley got aggressive and refused to let it go. He has previously also refused to attend a Knicks game at the Garden until James apologizes.

Oakley spent 10 years of his 19-year NBA career with the Knicks. He saw his prime with the team and led them to the NBA Finals with Patrick Ewing in 1994. He averaged 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field across 10 seasons.

Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1985 to 1988, and Jordan has been on a mission to give back to the game of basketball for all the success it has given him.

So, in alignment with his vision, and also his fondness for his close friend, he tried to broker peace between his friend and the owner of the franchise where he spent most of his career. But he unfortunately failed to do so.

Unfortunately, the Knicks have a chance to end their 53-year championship drought, and a legend like Oakley would not be able to witness it potentially live at the Garden.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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