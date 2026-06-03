Lakers Reportedly Preparing For Life After LeBron James

Lakers are reportedly optimistic about moving forward without LeBron James this summer, raising fresh questions about the future of the franchise.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may finally be preparing for a future without LeBron James. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus, the Lakers are optimistic about moving forward without James this summer, adding another layer to what has become one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason.

Rumors surrounding LeBron’s future have been building since the trade deadline and only intensified after the Lakers’ season ended. While James has repeatedly stated that he has not yet made a decision about his future, teams around the league are monitoring the situation closely.

Even at 41 years old, LeBron remains one of the most productive players in basketball. During the regular season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field. He elevated his play once again in the postseason, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists despite the Lakers battling injuries and significant roster limitations.

The question has never been whether LeBron can still play at an elite level. The question is whether the Lakers want to continue building around him.

Because Los Angeles owns its Bird rights, the organization could offer James roughly $59.5 million for next season. Most league observers, however, do not expect the Lakers to offer him a full maximum contract. Instead, reports have suggested the franchise would prefer James to take a pay cut to help improve the roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

That creates another important issue. LeBron’s camp reportedly wants to know exactly why the Lakers are asking him to leave money on the table and what plans the organization has for those savings. Taking a discount only makes sense if it directly improves the team’s championship outlook.

Complicating matters further are reports that the Lakers are prioritizing Austin Reaves’ future over James‘ in some scenarios. Reaves is eligible for a massive new contract and has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in Los Angeles long term.

Recently, Reaves told TMZ Sports that he wants to ‘run it back’ with LeBron and called him the GOAT. Yet the financial realities facing the Lakers could force difficult decisions. Former NBA guard Jeff Teague was among those who criticized the situation.

If James ultimately decides to leave, he would have no shortage of suitors. The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be linked as a potential destination. Reports have suggested Cleveland would be interested in either signing James to a discounted deal or pursuing a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors have also emerged as a serious contender. Recent reports indicate the Warriors could offer LeBron their $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception if they clear enough salary.

For now, no decision has been made. But after more than two decades in the NBA and seven seasons in Los Angeles, the possibility of LeBron James wearing another uniform is beginning to feel more realistic than ever. And judging by recent reports, the Lakers appear to be preparing for exactly that scenario.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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