Jeff Teague Says LeBron James Should Leave Lakers If They’re Prioritizing Austin Reaves Over Him

Jeff Teague believes the Los Angeles Lakers may be approaching a crossroads with LeBron James, and if recent reports are accurate, the former NBA All-Star thinks the four-time champion should seriously consider leaving.

During a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague reacted to growing discussion surrounding Austin Reaves‘ importance to the Lakers and reports suggesting the franchise could prioritize Reaves over James in certain contract scenarios.

“It’s time to go, Bron. N****s start putting Austin Reaves over you. And I like Austin Reaves, but y’all would never disrespect a GOAT like that. Rip Hamilton wasn’t prioritized over Michael Jordan when Michael was 41. He was the owner. They told Jerry Stackhouse, ‘Get out the way. Mike’s back.'”

Teague’s comments come after recent reports suggested the Lakers could prioritize a long-term extension for Austin Reaves if forced to choose between giving Reaves or LeBron James a contract worth roughly $40 million annually. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the organization views Reaves as a long-term cornerstone while James, now 41 years old, is viewed as a short-term solution.

Buha explained that if the Lakers had to choose between paying Reaves $40 million annually over five years or giving LeBron a similar figure on a short-term deal, the franchise would likely prioritize the younger guard because of his age, leverage, and future value.

That does not necessarily mean the Lakers want to move on from James. Reports indicate the organization would like to retain both players if possible. The challenge is financial flexibility and building a championship-caliber roster around Luka Doncic, Reaves, and James.

Ironically, Reaves himself appears to want the exact opposite outcome.

Recently, Reaves was asked whether he wants LeBron back next season.

“Yes. That’s the GOAT.”

When asked if he wanted another season alongside James and Luka Doncic, Reaves gave a simple answer.

“Run it back.”

Reaves is entering a crucial offseason. He holds a $14.9 million player option for next season and is eligible for a major extension. The Lakers can offer him a five-year deal worth up to $240 million, while rival teams could offer a four-year contract worth approximately $178 million.

The 27-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career, averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.0% from three across the regular season and playoffs combined. James remained productive as well despite entering his third decade as a professional. He averaged 21.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the field.

Whether Teague is right remains to be seen. The Lakers continue to insist they want both players back. Still, the mere idea of Austin Reaves being prioritized over LeBron James has become one of the biggest talking points of the offseason.

And according to Teague, if that truly becomes reality, the answer is simple. It might be time for LeBron James to walk away and find his final chapter elsewhere.