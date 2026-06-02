Jeff Teague Says LeBron James Should Leave Lakers If They’re Prioritizing Austin Reaves Over Him

Jeff Teague believes LeBron James should consider leaving the Los Angeles Lakers if the franchise is truly prioritizing Austin Reaves over him.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jeff Teague believes the Los Angeles Lakers may be approaching a crossroads with LeBron James, and if recent reports are accurate, the former NBA All-Star thinks the four-time champion should seriously consider leaving.

During a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague reacted to growing discussion surrounding Austin Reaves‘ importance to the Lakers and reports suggesting the franchise could prioritize Reaves over James in certain contract scenarios.

“It’s time to go, Bron. N****s start putting Austin Reaves over you. And I like Austin Reaves, but y’all would never disrespect a GOAT like that. Rip Hamilton wasn’t prioritized over Michael Jordan when Michael was 41. He was the owner. They told Jerry Stackhouse, ‘Get out the way. Mike’s back.'”

Teague’s comments come after recent reports suggested the Lakers could prioritize a long-term extension for Austin Reaves if forced to choose between giving Reaves or LeBron James a contract worth roughly $40 million annually. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the organization views Reaves as a long-term cornerstone while James, now 41 years old, is viewed as a short-term solution.

Buha explained that if the Lakers had to choose between paying Reaves $40 million annually over five years or giving LeBron a similar figure on a short-term deal, the franchise would likely prioritize the younger guard because of his age, leverage, and future value.

That does not necessarily mean the Lakers want to move on from James. Reports indicate the organization would like to retain both players if possible. The challenge is financial flexibility and building a championship-caliber roster around Luka Doncic, Reaves, and James.

Ironically, Reaves himself appears to want the exact opposite outcome.

Recently, Reaves was asked whether he wants LeBron back next season.

“Yes. That’s the GOAT.”

When asked if he wanted another season alongside James and Luka Doncic, Reaves gave a simple answer.

“Run it back.”

Reaves is entering a crucial offseason. He holds a $14.9 million player option for next season and is eligible for a major extension. The Lakers can offer him a five-year deal worth up to $240 million, while rival teams could offer a four-year contract worth approximately $178 million.

The 27-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career, averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.0% from three across the regular season and playoffs combined. James remained productive as well despite entering his third decade as a professional. He averaged 21.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the field.

Whether Teague is right remains to be seen. The Lakers continue to insist they want both players back. Still, the mere idea of Austin Reaves being prioritized over LeBron James has become one of the biggest talking points of the offseason.

And according to Teague, if that truly becomes reality, the answer is simple. It might be time for LeBron James to walk away and find his final chapter elsewhere.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Chicagoans Know LeBron James Is The GOAT Over Michael Jordan, Says Chicago Native Lamorne Morris
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