Shannon Sharpe Claims LeBron James Won’t Return To Lakers As Third Option Behind Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers, like many teams, will enter the offseason with several doubts regarding their roster for the 2026-27 season. While the franchise is expected to have considerable free cap space this summer, questions about LeBron James‘ future with the team linger.

At 41, LeBron James’ future as an NBA player is largely uncertain. While several recent rumors link the superstar to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is some optimism that he could return to make another run at winning the title with the Purple and Gold. Still, while speaking on “Nightcap,” Shannon Sharpe addressed why James may not want to return to L.A. next season.

Sharpe noted that the Lakers may not be as patient with LeBron James as they were in previous years. While Chad Ochocinco disputed this by emphasizing James’ value as a third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Sharpe commented:

“He doesn’t want to be the one with the ball all the time, but he doesn’t want to be the third option either. He’s never been the third option.”

“He was number two the year before last when Luka first got there, and I think he was cool with that. I think deep down, and I don’t know this to be certain, but I think deep down, LeBron’s like, ‘Austin Reaves is not better than me.’ He doesn’t believe Austin Reaves is better than he is.”

While shedding light on James’ ability to match Austin Reaves as a scorer and his upside as a rebounder, Sharpe noted that, even at 41, LeBron James is still a better defender than Reaves and Doncic.

Sharpe vehemently defended this point, reiterating that at no stage in their careers would either player be the defender James is. While it seems to take away from the main argument, in some ways, it captures why James may be unhappy with the circumstances.

As things stand, even at 41, LeBron James has proven himself as an immensely reliable asset on the floor. Having averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game during the regular season, James demonstrated his ability to contribute in any capacity as long as it implied winning.

While this is impressive, the reports indicate that the Lakers wouldn’t be willing to reward James for this performance, as he is likely to re-sign with L.A. only if he accepts a massive pay cut. On that note, the fact that Austin Reaves (23.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.5 APG) is due for a sizable contract extension may sting.

Sharpe’s theory on why James may not want to return makes sense. But there may also be more to it.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that convincing LeBron James to accept a team-friendly deal would only be possible if the front office ensured it would help create a championship-contending squad. But considering how stacked the Western Conference is, it may not be worth it for James to stay.

Given that a sign-and-trade for Cavs big man Jarrett Allen has also been floated, there is some potential to see LeBron James head back home. Thus, with the intention of making another title push, the superstar may see more value in heading back to a team like Cleveland rather than staying in L.A. for less.