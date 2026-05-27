Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Why NBA Players Go Broke: “They Focus On Chains, They Focus On Cars”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the NBA’s best players. While asserting himself as a superstar in the league, Antetokounmpo has also positioned himself as one of the league’s highest-paid players, boasting a salary of $58.4 million next season.

While impressive, it is worth noting that this wasn’t always the case for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Coming from a humble background, Antetokounmpo has a very different outlook toward wealth and fame. Hence, during an interview on the “School of Hard Knocks” with James Dumoulin, the Bucks’ superstar shared some interesting insights on wealth management.

Dumoulin: “How old were you when you became a millionaire?”

Antetokounmpo: “20 years old.”

Dumoulin: “How did you get rich, man?”

Antetokounmpo: “I’m an NBA player.”

After identifying himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked to reveal the “most” amount of money he made in a single year. Though he was hesitant at first, Antetokounmpo revealed it was approximately $120 million.

Dumoulin: “Have you ever been broke before?”

Antetokounmpo: “Yeah, my whole life. My whole life, bro.”

Dumoulin: “How broke were you?”

Antetokounmpo: “Like, I used to sell stuff in the street. I know what it is to come from nothing, brother.”

Dumoulin: “You’ve made over $100 million in a single year. What’s the best financial advice that you would give to the younger generation?”

Antetokounmpo: “Make sure your lawyer, your financial advisor, and your agent should not know one another… They might take advantage of you. You have to protect yourself. Also, 60% of athletes, six years after they retire, go broke.

Dumoulin: “Why do so many athletes go broke?”

Antetokounmpo: “They focus on the chains. They focus on the cars. Rich is what you see. Wealth is what you don’t see. Extreme wealth is what you don’t see, you have, you haven’t spent, and keep investing.“

Dumoulin: “Do you feel like you’ve made it yet?”

Antetokounmpo: “No, man. I have so many goals.”

Dumoulin: “Are you going to be a billionaire?”

Antetokounmpo: “Yeah.”

Dumoulin: “How are you going to become a billionaire?”

Antetokounmpo: “Your money doubles every seven years. If you’ve invested in the market, even if I don’t do nothing, I’ll probably be a billionaire while I’m playing.”

Dumoulin: “Anybody who watches you play basketball, you have this incredible mentality when you’re on the court. What do you tell yourself when you’re out on that floor?”

Antetokounmpo: “I say to myself, ‘I feel no pain. I’ve got this. I’m a tough motherf—er. I’m him.’ I just keep talking to myself.”

Dumoulin: “If me and you died tomorrow and you had one more message to leave with the younger generation, what would that be?”

Antetokounmpo: “I had the conversation with Kobe [Bryant] once. I said, ‘Kobe, give me a challenge.’ And he said, ‘Giannis, your challenge: Win MVP.’ And then I used to carry around this jug of water, and in the cap I used to write ‘MVP.’ I see it every day, and the next year, I won MVP. And then the next year, I won another MVP. Speak things into existence, man. Because your brain listens to you, and once your brain listens to you, it does everything that it needs to do to make that happen.”

Unlike most athletes, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s outlook on life is very different. Having taken a page out of Magic Johnson‘s and LeBron James‘ books, the Bucks‘ superstar seems intent on ensuring a stable future for himself and his family long after his playing days are behind him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s story is nothing short of inspiring. From selling CDs on the streets of Athens as a child to winning the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Antetokounmpo’s journey has taken him a long way. Now, as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, the superstar reaps the benefits of his labor.

The Bucks’ superstar is expected to be a hot commodity this offseason, as many teams have displayed an interest in acquiring him. While there is speculation that Antetokounmpo could sign an extension this summer (if offered one), the consensus suggests that the forward may have played his last game in Milwaukee.