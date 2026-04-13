Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Bucks Haven’t Offered Him A Contract Extension Yet

Tensions have been brewing between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks all season long. After the trade rumor drama in the offseason spilled over into the regular season, despite Antetokounmpo’s constant denial, the situation grew out of control. Now, with the superstar being forcibly shut down for the season, things may have reached a breaking point.

At the current juncture, there are only doubts and rumblings about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, during a recent interview with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm after the Bucks’ 126-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Antetokounmpo revealed something more concrete.

When asked whether he’d sign another supermax extension with the Bucks, he responded:

“It’s something I gotta sit down, see, talk with my family, see what’s best for me and what’s best for my family, for my career. If that’s the best scenario, I will definitely want to do that. But before we even talk about an extension, somebody (has) gotta offer me that. I haven’t been offered an extension, so that’s too far.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract with Milwaukee until the end of the 2026-27 season, beyond which the superstar enjoys the luxury of a player option for the 2027-28 season. However, the forward will be eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million supermax extension if he remains on the roster on Oct. 1, 2026.

While this is some time away, as Giannis Antetokounmpo mentioned, it is odd that the team hasn’t had the conversation with him. On that note, the superstar also revealed that his wife would have a larger role to play in the decision-making process.

“First of all, I don’t wear the pants in my relationship; I gotta ask my wife. If my wife says yes, (then) yes. If she says no, (then) no. It’s up to her. So, you guys gotta ask her. Find her on social media. Follow her podcast … I don’t know if she has one. Ask her. Whatever she says, I do.”

In a way, this may have been a lighthearted joke. However, it may have also been an indirect jab at the Bucks organization, suggesting he still has some leverage going into any negotiations.

It goes without saying that the Milwaukee Bucks must navigate several challenges this offseason. With Doc Rivers’ tenure coming to an end and an imminent rebuild on the horizon, the Bucks’ front office will have its hands full.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Focus This Offseason

The previous offseason was a busy one for Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the superstar constantly being mentioned in trade rumors, it is safe to say that he was under immense scrutiny. While things aren’t expected to be any different this time around, Antetokounmpo has a clear idea of his priorities.

“Phone on do not disturb. Working hard every single day to improve my game, be in the best physical shape that I can be, and just stay away from it. All of it,” he told Nehm.

Although the forward has been clear in expressing his desire to remain in Milwaukee, several sources have suggested otherwise, giving rise to more rumors. The superstar addressed this, too, stating:

“I feel like sometimes, people just don’t listen. They listen to the “sources,” and the main source is me. It is what it is.”

The Bucks organization and fanbase have good reason to view this statement positively. Antetokounmpo’s loyalty and commitment to Milwaukee have always been commendable, and to that extent, he hasn’t explicitly hinted at parting with the franchise.

Regardless, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to garner significant trade interest in the offseason, with teams like the Boston Celtics emerging as a potential landing spot. While Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly focus on recovering and finding ways to remain healthy, given the team’s 32-50 record this season and his own legacy, he may have a lot to think about this summer.