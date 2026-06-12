Magic Johnson Urges Knicks To Reject Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

Magic Johnson believes the Knicks should keep their core together and avoid a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are on a historic run right now, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson won’t stand for anyone trying to discredit their performance. In a recent appearance on First Take, the former NBA point guard came to their defense as they stand on the cusp of their first title in 53 years.

Specifically, Magic addressed the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors. Ever since being named as Antetokounmpo’s most preferred destination, the Knicks have been heavily tied to his future. According to Magic, however, the Knicks should forget about Giannis and build up the core that has them one win away from the title (Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges).

“I don’t wanna hear no talk about Giannis, or no other player coming to this team,” said Magic. “This is a great team. I’ve watched a lot of basketball. The way these guys love each other. Play for each other. Pull for one another. You’re not gonna see this anywhere else. The grit, the toughness; that’s how they beat you. Together.”

In the NBA, it’s far too easy to fall into the trap of giving up everything in pursuit of a superstar. We’ve seen it happen plenty of times over the years, with varying results. But with a 15-3 playoff record this year (including 3-1 against the Spurs in the Finals), it would be a mistake to make drastic changes that would alter the team’s chemistry. Instead, Johnson believes the Knicks should focus on making smaller upgrades to the supporting cast.

“You keep them together and make small changes. This team knows how to play so well with each other,” Magic added. “And off of Brunson. Everybody is comfortable in their role. KAT could start for another team tomorrow. OG can go to another team and be a star. But he’s good at playing his role. Bridges too. And Hart, no two guard rebounds like Josh Hart. So you’ve got the pieces, and they’re all happy.”

Trading for Giannis, who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, sounds like a dream on paper, but what would the Knicks have to give up to get him? At the very least, they would likely have to part with Karl-Anthony Towns to make the salary work, and we know the Bucks would demand some draft compensation on top of role players like Josh Hart or Miles McBride.

“Now, if you trade for Giannis, how many dudes you gotta give up just to get him? It’s a different team now. The whole team changes,” Magic said. “This team. I love this team. I love the Knicks. They play basketball right. Don’t change.”

In the NBA, teams that are complacent often fall behind, but that doesn’t mean they should always be changing. Right now, the Knicks have found something that works, and they are better off leaning into it than risking it all for a blockbuster trade. Whether they win or lose this series, we can expect the Knicks to run it back next season after such a miraculous run.

As someone who has won five championships himself, Magic Johnson knows what it takes to succeed at the highest levels, and he sees something special with this Knicks team. That’s why he wants to see them stay together this summer, even despite all the noise surrounding disgruntled superstars.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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