5 Landing Spots For Isaiah Hartenstein: Lakers And Spurs Among Top Suitors

Isaiah Hartenstein is easily one of the NBA’s most impactful starting centers. The veteran big man did all the little things that championship teams need, and it showed during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He helped the franchise capture the 2024-25 NBA championship before returning to the Western Conference Finals this season.

This season, the big man averaged 9.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 0.8 BPG on 62.2% from the field. During the playoffs, he had 9.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.7 BPG on 63.3% from the field. You simply know what you will get from the 7’0″, 250-lb rim protector.

Now, his future is suddenly up in the air. Oklahoma City’s financial situation has become increasingly complicated as the Thunder navigate the second apron.

If the organization declines Hartenstein’s $28.5 million team option for cap purposes or to even venture deeper in the trade market, the 28-year-old will become one of the most sought-after unrestricted free agents on the market.

Hartenstein may never be an All-Star, but his impact on winning is undeniable. He rebounds at a high level, protects the rim, excels as a passer from the high post, and embraces the physical side of the game.

These are all traits of a winning player, and let’s dive into the five best destinations for the starting big man.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Expected Deal: 4 Years, $90 Million

The easiest solution may be the one that keeps Hartenstein exactly where he is. The Oklahoma City Thunder know precisely what it has in the veteran center, and Hartenstein understands how valuable his role has become within Mark Daigneault’s system.

Hartenstein formed a strong frontcourt partnership with Chet Holmgren, allowing Holmgren to roam defensively while handling many of the traditional center responsibilities himself.

Losing that stability hurts both sides, possibly the Thunder a little more, since the team finished 1st in defensive rating (107.7) and 2nd in points allowed (107.9 OPPG).

The biggest obstacle is financial. Oklahoma City’s roster is loaded with young players who want to get paid. The likes of Lu Dort, Ajay Mitchell, and Kenrich Williams are looking for longer-term deals. If keeping Hartenstein pushes ownership deeper into second-apron territory, both sides may need to compromise.

A slight pay cut could allow him to remain with a legitimate title contender while preserving the Thunder’s championship core.

4. Atlanta Hawks

Expected Deal: 3 Years, $75 Million

The Atlanta Hawks have lacked a true answer at center for years. While they possess exciting young talent such as Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Jonathan Kuminga, the absence of a reliable two-way big man has consistently limited their ceiling.

Hartenstein could finally provide the stability Atlanta has desperately needed.

His ability to run the floor, finish around the basket, and make quick decisions fits perfectly with a young Hawks team that thrives in transition. Atlanta’s athletic wings would benefit immensely from having a screener and rebounder, and their defense could use some help after the team ranked 18th in defense (116.0 OPPG).

Perhaps most importantly, Hartenstein would bring professionalism and playoff experience to a team still trying to establish a winning identity. He doesn’t demand touches or headlines. He simply impacts games, and the Hawks need an interior presence to become a level above a first-round exit.

3. New York Knicks

Expected Deal: 3 Years, $60 Million

Sometimes, the best stories involve returning back to where it started. Hartenstein became a fan favorite during his previous stint with the New York Knicks and made his name there.

New York fans appreciated the toughness and selflessness he brought every night, and his departure left a noticeable void in the rotation.

Even if the Knicks enter next season as defending NBA champions, questions remain in the frontcourt. Mitchell Robinson’s injury has become increasingly concerning, and he is likely out the door as a free agent this summer.

The Knicks need a new starting-caliber center but don’t have unlimited funds to secure one. There needs to be give and take from both parties.

Reuniting with Hartenstein would provide insurance while also creating intriguing frontcourt combinations alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. His rebounding, rim protection, and passing would strengthen New York’s pursuit of another title.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Expected Deal: 3-Years, $70 Million

The Los Angeles Lakers have searched for a long-term answer at center seemingly ever since their championship run ended and Anthony Davis departed. Hartenstein might finally be the solution to replace the forgettable Deandre Ayton.

Few players would benefit more from playing alongside Luka Doncic. Hartenstein excels as a screen-setter and rim runner, while Luka has built a career turning big men into elite lob threats.

Their pick-and-roll chemistry would be devastating, since Hartenstein can flush down jams and has a perfect floater around the rim. The Lakers also need a boost defensively.

Luka isn’t a stopper, and no one on the roster can protect the rim. They ranked 11th in points allowed (114.6 OPPG) but only 19th in defensive rating (116.4). That simply won’t cut it for a franchise with championship aspirations.

Beyond basketball fit, Los Angeles offers something few franchises can match. The bright lights, championship expectations, and massive market appeal would allow Hartenstein to elevate his profile while competing for another title.

There are certainly far worse options than choosing the Lakers in the beautiful city of Los Angeles.

1. San Antonio Spurs

Expected Deal: 3-Years, $80 Million

This pairing has the potential to reshape the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs already possess the league’s most terrifying superstar in Victor Wembanyama, but adding Hartenstein would be overkill.

Similar to how Hartenstein successfully played alongside Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City, he could handle many of the traditional center duties while allowing Wembanyama to dominate at power forward.

Can you imagine the 7’4″ Wemby stepping up against much smaller power forwards? No doubt, the duo would be nearly impossible to score against.

Hartenstein’s physicality and rebounding would complement Wembanyama’s shot-blocking, making this the scariest defensive duo in the NBA. Even offensively, Hartenstein’s screening and interior presence would free Wembanyama to destroy opposing forwards.

The Spurs are already ascending as they are trying to come back in the NBA Finals against the Knicks. Adding one of the league’s premier role-playing big men to a roster built around Wembanyama would close to guarantee a Western Conference Finals berth, and possibly more.