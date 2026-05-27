Thunder Could Trade Up For Cameron Boozer Or Caleb Wilson To Battle Victor Wembanyama

The Oklahoma City Thunder are already one of the deepest and smartest built teams in basketball, but new league speculation suggests they might not be done loading up for the future.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, executives around the league believe Oklahoma City could aggressively trade up in the 2026 NBA Draft to target elite forward prospects, Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson.

“What’s to stop them from packaging No. 12, 17, and future picks to try to go get Boozer or Wilson?” one Eastern Conference executive told Fischer.

Honestly, the logic makes sense.

The Thunder already have one of the best young cores in the NBA with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and a stacked supporting cast. But the biggest long-term threat in the Western Conference remains Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

And this current Western Conference Finals series has shown exactly why.

Even though Oklahoma City leads the series 3-2, San Antonio has pushed them hard every game. Wembanyama has already looked like a nightmare matchup despite still being only 22 years old and nowhere near his final form as a player.

The Thunder already have size with Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams. But against a generational player like Wembanyama, teams understand there is no such thing as too many versatile frontcourt defenders.

That is where Boozer and Wilson enter the conversation.

Boozer is viewed by many scouts as one of the safest future superstar prospects in years because of his scoring, rebounding, physicality, and feel for the game. Wilson brings elite defensive versatility, athleticism, and length that could perfectly fit Oklahoma City’s switching defensive system.

And the Thunder absolutely have the draft capital to make something massive happen. They own picks No. 12 and No. 17 in the 2026 draft alone. Beyond that, Oklahoma City still controls 11 additional first-round picks across the next several years.

Few teams in league history have ever held this level of long-term draft flexibility while also already being championship contenders. That is what makes Oklahoma City so dangerous. The Thunder are not building only for today. They are building for the next decade.

Adding another elite young forward on a rookie contract could become critical later when salary cap pressure starts hitting their roster. Gilgeous-Alexander already commands a supermax contract. Holmgren and Williams are on massive deals, too. Having high-end young talent on cheaper contracts helps extend championship windows.

And more importantly, the Thunder clearly understands the future of the West probably runs through Wembanyama. If San Antonio is building around a 7-foot-5 alien, Oklahoma City might already be planning the counterattack.