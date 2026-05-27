Max Kellerman Says Kobe Bryant Is Only Better Than Dwyane Wade Because He’s Two Inches Taller

Max Kellerman believes prime Dwyane Wade came closer to Kobe Bryant than basketball history remembers.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Max Kellerman Says Kobe Bryant Is Only Better Than Dwyane Wade Because He’s Two Inches Taller
Credit: Fadeaway World

Max Kellerman made a strong case for Dwyane Wade during a recent appearance on the Game Over Podcast, arguing that the gap between Wade and Kobe Bryant was much smaller than many fans want to admit.

Kellerman even claimed the main difference between the two legends came down to physical size.

“Dwyane Wade was, other than LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, the best player and certainly the best non big in basketball. The only reason Kobe is greater than Wade is he’s two inches taller. Wade was 6’4 and almost as good as Kobe Bryant at his best.”

“And by the way, between NBA Finals runs from Michael Jordan and LeBron taking over in the Finals, the best Finals performance anybody had was Dwyane Wade against the Dallas Mavericks. That was the best Finals anyone had between Jordan and LeBron… Nobody gives him that credit.”

That statement instantly sparked debate online because Kobe is widely viewed as a top-five player ever by many fans and former players, while Wade is usually ranked a tier below him historically. Still, Kellerman’s argument is not completely without support when looking at Wade’s peak years.

Wade built one of the greatest careers ever for a shooting guard. Across 16 NBA seasons, mostly with the Miami Heat, he averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field. He made 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, and three All-Defensive teams while winning three NBA championships.

At his absolute peak, Wade was one of the most explosive downhill guards basketball had ever seen. His athleticism, shot blocking, rim pressure, and ability to dominate both ends made him unique for his size.

Kellerman specifically pointed toward Wade’s legendary 2006 NBA Finals performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in those Finals while leading Miami back from a 0-2 deficit to win the championship. At just 24 years old, he completely took over the series offensively and delivered one of the greatest Finals performances in league history.

Still, Kobe’s overall resume remains larger.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists across 20 NBA seasons, all with Los Angeles. He won five championships, two Finals MVPs, one regular season MVP, made 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA teams, and 12 All-Defensive teams.

Kobe also finished third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list at the time of his retirement and became one of the most culturally influential athletes basketball has ever produced.

The biggest separation between the two often comes down to longevity, durability, and sustained dominance. Kobe remained elite for well over a decade and consistently carried enormous offensive responsibility. Wade, while dominant in his prime, dealt with knee injuries throughout much of his career, which shortened his peak years.

But Kellerman’s comments reflect something many former players and analysts quietly believe. At his absolute best, Wade was much closer to Kobe Bryant than history often remembers. And for one spectacular stretch in 2006, many still believe nobody in basketball could stop him.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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