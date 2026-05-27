Anthony Davis Pranks Austin Reaves With Help From His Girlfriend Jenna Barber Into Thinking He Owes Two Cars And $500K To Fans

Anthony Davis completely set up Austin Reaves in one of the funniest NBA-related pranks fans have seen this offseason, teaming up with Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna Barber to convince the Lakers guard he somehow owed fans two cars and $500,000 after a fake charity disaster.

The prank happened during Davis’ new TBS prank show ‘Foul Play,’ where he targets athletes with elaborate setups and hidden-camera scenarios. This time, Reaves became the victim.

Before the prank even started, Davis made it clear how much Reaves still means to him personally.

“Out of everybody on the team, I really miss Austin Reaves. That was my guy.”

The setup centered around a fake charity endurance competition where contestants had to keep their hands on a car for a chance to win a vehicle and a massive cash prize. Reaves was brought in as the celebrity judge responsible for pressing the buzzer to officially end the contest.

As the prank unfolded, contestants began telling emotional stories about why they desperately needed the money. One claimed he was struggling financially. Another spoke about personal hardships. Reaves, known around the league as one of the genuinely nicest players in the NBA, looked increasingly uncomfortable as things escalated.

Then came the chaos. With two contestants remaining, Davis secretly triggered the buzzer himself without Reaves touching anything. Suddenly, everyone turned on Austin.

The contestants believed the contest had ended unfairly and immediately started demanding compensation. Reaves was told he now owed both finalists their promised prizes, which included two cars and $500,000 total.

You could visibly see the panic on Reaves’ face. He looked completely confused, trying to understand how the situation spiraled out of control so quickly. Meanwhile, Davis and the rest of the crew struggled not to break character while watching Austin slowly melt down trying to fix the situation.

The funniest part was how seriously Reaves took it. Instead of getting angry, he genuinely seemed worried about the contestants and kept trying to understand what happened. That is exactly why Davis targeted him in the first place.

During the episode, Davis explained he specifically wanted to use Reaves’ kindness against him because he knew Austin would care too much to simply walk away from the situation. Eventually, Davis finally walked out and revealed the prank before embracing his former teammate as everyone burst into laughter.

The clip immediately went viral online. Fans loved seeing the chemistry between Davis and Reaves again, especially after Davis’ departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. Many Lakers fans became emotional hearing Davis openly admit Reaves was the teammate he misses most from his Los Angeles days.

Their connection was one of the strongest inside the Lakers locker room during their years together. Davis helped mentor Reaves early in his career after Austin entered the league as an undrafted free agent.

Since then, Reaves has blossomed into a major piece of the Lakers’ future. Last season, he averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range.

Even though Davis now plays for the Washington Wizards, moments like this made it obvious their friendship never changed. And judging from Austin Reaves’ reaction, Anthony Davis absolutely got him good this time.