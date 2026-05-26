Lakers Land Daniel Gafford In Bold Trade Proposal With Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a critical offseason, and the decisions they make in this stretch could have far-reaching implications. Fortunately, with multiple contracts coming off the books, GM Rob Pelinka will have a clean slate to remake the team as he sees fit.

Besides retaining their superstar point guard, nothing is off the table for the Lakers this summer, including a reunion between Luka Doncic and his former Dallas Mavericks teammate, Daniel Gafford. In one recent trade proposal, ESPN has the Mavericks giving up Gafford in exchange for a modest Lakers package.

Potential Trade Scenario

Lakers Receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Reive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 25th overall pick

Under head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers are building a championship culture, but they still lack the depth and talent to keep up with the NBA’s top contenders. Trades like this will help them get there by shoring up a well-documented weakness for the Lakers: the center position. Deandre Ayton has been good at points, but he doesn’t bring that consistent impact needed to sustain a championship run.

Among other candidates, Gafford, 27, is an ideal choice to fill the Lakers’ center position. At 6’10” and 265 pounds, he has the size to be a disruptor in the paint while having the athleticism and mobility to be effective in the pick and roll. In 55 games in 2025-26, he averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 65.5 shooting from the field. He also brings plenty of experience as a six-year NBA veteran across three different teams.

For the Lakers, Gafford is an especially favorable target given his past experience with Doncic. While their partnership was relatively short-lived, it was effective on the court and gave the Lakers a blueprint for building out their own supporting cast. Now, with the chance to re-tool this summer, it makes sense that he has emerged as one of their leading trade candidates.

As it stands, Gafford still has another three years and $50 million on his contract, so he will be a major commitment to the cap. Still, he’s a viable replacement for Ayton and someone who could transform the Lakers’ frontcourt identity. It would be well worth the price of Jarred Vanderbilt, who was pushed out of JJ Redick’s rotation during the playoffs.

Alternatively, the Lakers could try to make a push for P.J. Washington, who is similarly priced. While he’s undersized for the position, Washington can hold his own at power forward or center, and he proved it in 2025-26 with averages of 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 45.0% shooting and 32.5% shooting from three.

Whether it’s Gafford, Washington, or someone else, it’s clear the Lakers must be proactive this offseason. With multiple players headed for free agency, including LeBron James, now is the perfect time to make the changes that will elevate this team to the next level. The only doubt is whether the Lakers will take the risk of giving up their own assets for someone who has missed 52 games over the past two seasons.

Of course, for a Mavericks team already in rebuilding mode, they don’t have much incentive to keep Gafford, who doesn’t quite fit Cooper Flagg’s younger timeline. With interest expected to be limited, the Mavericks might be inclined to accept an offer that features two young role players and a first-round pick. It might not be the best they could do, but it’s a solid return that could set the standard for his market this summer.