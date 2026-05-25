2 Blockbuster Trades The Cavaliers Must Make To Reach The NBA Finals Next Season

The Cavaliers are close, but this version of the roster still feels one level short of the NBA Finals. That is the hard truth. They won 52 games, reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and still look stuck against the Knicks. After Game 3, the Cavaliers are down 3-0, and no NBA team has ever come back from that position. The Game 3 loss was also ugly: 121-108, with James Harden scoring 19 points and the Cavaliers shooting only 21.0% from three.

That is not a small playoff issue. That is the type of series that forces a front office to ask if the team is good enough. The Cavaliers are good. Donovan Mitchell is still an All-NBA guard. Evan Mobley is still elite on defense. Jarrett Allen gives them size. Harden still produces numbers. But the East is too strong now for a team that only looks good on paper.

The Knicks have more physical wings. The Celtics will still be there. The Magic have size and defense. The Pistons already made a jump. The Thunder and Spurs are building monsters in the West. If the Cavaliers want to stop being almost there, they need to be more ruthless.

That means two big moves. These are not reported trade talks. These are aggressive win-now frameworks. But if the Cavaliers want the NBA Finals next season, this is the type of swing they should be willing to make.

Trade 1: A Blockbuster Move For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2032 second-round pick (BK)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Evan Mobley, 2030 first-round pick swap, 2031 first-round pick (CLE), 2032 first-round pick swap (CLE)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Max Strus, 2028 second-round pick (CLE)

This is the trade that changes everything.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes $58.5 million in 2026-27. Mobley makes $50.1 million. Max Strus makes $16.7 million, so the Cavaliers can use him as the extra salary piece if needed. The cleaner idea is a three-team trade, because the Bucks may not want Strus if they are moving Giannis and resetting around a younger core. A third team like the Nets can take Strus, while the Bucks take Mobley and future draft value.

The draft part is limited. The Cavaliers don’t have a huge pile of future picks because of earlier moves. That means Mobley has to be the real value in the deal. The 2031 first-round pick and the future swaps help, but this package starts and ends with Mobley. He is the reason the Bucks would even take the call.

From the Bucks’ side, it is not a bad exit if Giannis ever pushes for a new situation. Mobley is 25 and already linked with the Giannis talks. He produces elite defense as a Defensive Player of the Year, bringing size, passing, and scoring touch. He had 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field this season. He is not a potentially good young player. He is a real franchise asset, and he lets the Bucks start a new build without falling into a full tank.

From the Cavaliers’ side, this is about accepting the difference between great and unstoppable.

Mobley is great. But there are many questions about his offensive ceiling down the road. Giannis is still one of the few players in the league who can bend a playoff series by himself. He had 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field this season. Even with age and mileage, that rim pressure is still rare.

That is the piece the Cavaliers don’t have. Mitchell can score against anyone, but he is still a guard. Harden can pass and score, but he doesn’t scare playoff defenses anymore. Mobley can punish matchups, but he still isn’t the type of offensive player who makes a whole defense collapse every possession. Giannis does that.

A Mitchell-Giannis pairing would give the Cavaliers a much more direct playoff identity. Mitchell attacks off the bounce. Giannis destroys the rim. Allen cleans the glass, protects the paint, and gives them another vertical body. The spacing would not be perfect, but the pressure would be tremendous. The Cavaliers would stop depending so much on tough jumpers, late-clock Harden possessions, and half-court rhythm.

There is also a mental side to this. The Cavaliers have looked too soft in some of the hardest playoff stretches. That doesn’t mean they lack talent. It means their best players don’t always impose their game physically. Giannis solves that immediately. He runs through switches. He gets downhill. He forces fouls. He makes weaker defenders pay.

Against the Knicks, that is the difference. You can’t beat that kind of team only with pretty offense. You need someone who can meet strength with strength. Giannis gives the Cavaliers that kind of star.

The risk is obvious. Mobley is younger, cheaper, and still improving. Giannis will be 32 during the 2026-27 season. His game depends on power and downhill burst. The Cavaliers would be trading a long-term pillar for a shorter championship window.

But that is the point. Mitchell is in his prime now. The Cavaliers are not building slowly anymore. They are trying to win the East. If they keep losing to tougher teams in May, the safe version of the roster loses value anyway.

Trade 2: Ending James Harden’s Tenure For A Better Fit

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith

Houston Rockets Receive: James Harden

This trade is not about regular-season box scores. Harden is better than Fred VanVleet in pure talent. Nobody needs to pretend otherwise. Harden had 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists this season. He can still run offense, still create threes, and still get to his spots.

The problem is the playoffs.

Harden is at 19.6 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in the 2026 playoffs. In Game 3 against the Knicks, he had 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, and six turnovers. He’s also been hunted on defense every time the game gets tight. That is not enough when the Cavaliers need him to be a hard playoff guard next to Mitchell. It is even worse when teams attack him on defense and force him to make effort plays every possession.

This is why VanVleet makes sense, even with the injury risk.

VanVleet makes $25.0 million in 2026-27 with his player option, and he’ll likely accept. Dorian Finney-Smith makes $13.3 million. Harden makes $42.3 million if he also accepts his option. That means VanVleet alone is not enough salary, but VanVleet plus Finney-Smith gets close enough to make the framework realistic, depending on apron rules and final roster tweaks.

The Rockets‘ side also has logic. They have Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and a win-now setup. Durant had 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three this season. That is still elite scoring. But the loss to the Lakers showed they are still missing a true floor general. Harden could be that piece.

VanVleet tore his right ACL in September 2025 and missed all of the 2025-26 season. That is the red flag. The Cavaliers would need medical confidence before making this kind of trade. But that injury is also why the deal could be possible. Without it, the Rockets may not even think about moving him.

For the Cavaliers, the sell is simple. VanVleet is not the star name, but he gives them something Harden doesn’t give them enough: edge, pressure defense, and a championship mentality.

VanVleet can play off Mitchell. He doesn’t need to dominate the ball for 18 seconds. He can space, organize, pressure the point of attack, and make simple reads. He also has championship experience. More importantly, he plays with a different personality. He is smaller than Harden, but he is harder to target mentally. He competes. He gets into the ball. He takes charges. He is not going to float through a playoff game.

That is what the Cavaliers need next to Mitchell and Giannis in this version.

Finney-Smith is just as important. The Cavaliers can’t make the Giannis trade, move Strus, and then ignore the wing spot. Finney-Smith gives them a solid forward defender who can guard bigger wings, switch, rebound, and stand in the corner. He is not going to create offense, but that is not his job. His job is to take the tougher defensive assignment, so Mitchell and VanVleet don’t have to waste energy on every perimeter matchup.

A closing five of VanVleet, Mitchell, Finney-Smith, Giannis, and Allen makes more playoff sense than the current mix. It has rim pressure, defense, rebounding, toughness, and enough shooting to survive. It is not perfect. The spacing around Giannis and Allen would need work. VanVleet would need to be healthy. Finney-Smith would need to make open threes. But the identity is stronger.

The Cavaliers would no longer be asking Harden to be something he has not been in the hardest games. They would be asking VanVleet to be a veteran guard, Finney-Smith to be a wing stopper, Mitchell to score, Giannis to dominate, and Allen to protect the rim. Those roles make sense.

That is the key part. In the playoffs, clear roles beat famous names.

Why These Two Moves Change The Cavaliers

The Cavaliers don’t need small fixes. They need a harder team. This season showed the same issue again. They can win a lot of regular-season games. They can beat good teams. They can look balanced for long stretches. But when the playoffs get slower and more physical, they don’t always have the same force as the top teams.

Giannis changes that first. He gives them the best interior attacker in the East. He gives them a player who can win a free-throw battle, punish small lineups, and force every defense to build the whole game plan around him.

VanVleet and Finney-Smith change the rest of the shape. VanVleet gives them a smaller but tougher guard next to Mitchell. Finney-Smith gives them a wing defender who can take ugly assignments. Together, they make the Cavaliers less dependent on Harden’s shot-making and less vulnerable in matchup hunting.

The full roster would still need shooting. That is the weak point. A VanVleet-Mitchell-Finney-Smith-Giannis-Allen group could get tight if VanVleet and Finney-Smith are not hitting. The Cavaliers would need cheap shooting around the edges. They would need one bench guard who can create. They would need one more big wing if possible.

But the top of the roster would finally look like a Finals team. Mitchell would not have to be the only late-game attacker. Giannis would get downhill. VanVleet would settle possessions. Allen would clean up misses. Finney-Smith would defend the wings who have hurt the Cavaliers in the playoffs. This is the type of reset that can actually change a franchise’s ceiling.

Final Take

The Cavaliers can keep Mobley, keep Harden, make smaller moves, and still be very good next season. That path is safer. It is also less convincing.

Mobley is a great player, but Giannis is the better Finals bet right now. Harden is the bigger name, but VanVleet and Finney-Smith give the Cavaliers more of what they actually need in the playoffs. That is the whole point.

The Cavaliers don’t need more regular-season comfort. They need playoff force. They need players who can handle ugly possessions, physical teams, and late-game pressure. Giannis gives them the force. VanVleet gives them the edge. Finney-Smith gives them the wing defense.

It is aggressive. It is risky. It would end the Mobley era before his prime years. It would also move Harden one year after trusting him as a major piece. But after another painful playoff series, the Cavaliers should not be afraid of uncomfortable moves.

The East will not get easier. The Knicks are already showing they can beat the Cavaliers with ease. The Celtics will retool. The Magic and Pistons are coming. If the Cavaliers want to reach the NBA Finals next season, they need more than internal growth.

They need a new identity. These two trades would give them one.