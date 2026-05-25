7 Blockbuster NBA Trades That Could Shake The NBA’s Landscape

Blockbuster trades have always been the fastest way to change a team’s trajectory. One star swap, a clever package of picks and young talent, and suddenly the balance of power in the East or West looks completely different. In today’s NBA, where contention windows are short and superstar leverage is high, these deals are no longer rare. They’re almost expected.

In this piece, we break down seven blockbuster trade ideas that could shake things up heading into the 2026-27 season. Some involve established stars looking for fresh starts, others pair rising talent with veteran leadership, and a few are pure win-now bets. For each proposal, we’ll look at why the teams would consider it, what the fit could look like, and the potential fallout across the league.

The summer is still young, but these are the kinds of conversations already happening behind closed doors.

7. The De’Aaron Fox Era Ends Early For The Spurs

Potential Trade Scenario

Magic Receive: De’Aaron Fox

Spurs Receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

This is the type of trade that only begins to make sense because Dylan Harper may simply be too talented to remain in a limited role for much longer.

The Spurs already have Victor Wembanyama as the clear franchise cornerstone. Stephon Castle has emerged as a versatile big guard who can defend, handle the ball, and play through contact. Then came Harper, the 20-year-old rookie who earned All-Rookie First Team honors, posting 11.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds across 69 games while shooting an impressive 50.5% from the field.

That is far from a typical third-guard development line; it’s the profile of a young creator who will soon demand significantly more touches.

De’Aaron Fox remains a high-level NBA guard. In the 2025-26 season, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and earning his second All-Star selection. This isn’t about moving on from a declining player. It’s about timing, guard minutes, and avoiding a logjam once Harper is ready for 30-plus minutes per night. Fox is set to earn $37.1 million in 2025-26, and his contract will carry a hefty price tag for the next few seasons.

For the Magic, this represents a high-upside swing. After finishing 45-37 and securing the eighth seed in the East, they suffered a painful first-round exit after blowing a 3-1 series lead. The roster boasts size, defensive versatility, and scoring wings, but it still lacks a true pressure guard who can consistently attack the paint, create late-clock offense, and generate advantages in the pick-and-roll. Fox would bring elite speed, rim pressure, and the ability to close games without forcing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to create everything against set defenses.

The salary structure aligns cleanly. Jalen Suggs is due $35.0 million and Wendell Carter Jr. $10.9 million in 2025-26, creating $45.9 million in outgoing salary, more than enough to absorb Fox’s $37.1 million contract.

In return, the Spurs would acquire a proven defensive guard in Suggs, a solid rotation big in Carter, and two future first-round picks, helping them avoid overcrowding the backcourt with Fox, Castle, and the rising Harper.

The risk for the Magic is real. Suggs contributed 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while being one of their top perimeter defenders. Carter provided 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds on 51.2% shooting. Losing both would create noticeable gaps in defense and frontcourt depth. However, Fox has the potential to raise the team’s ceiling. The Magic have structure, but what they need now is burst. Fox delivers exactly that.

6. Anthony Davis Gives The Raptors The Interior Star They Don’t Have

Potential Trade Scenario

Raptors Receive: Anthony Davis

Wizards Receive: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, 2029 first-round pick

This scenario only becomes realistic if Anthony Davis decides the Wizards are not close enough to contending in the near term.

Davis was traded to the Wizards in February but did not play a single game for them after the deal. His last meaningful 2025-26 sample came with the Mavericks, where he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists over 20 games before the trade. He last played on January 8, and the post-trade portion of his season never materialized.

That context makes this more about the 2026-27 season than the long-term future. Davis remains a star-level big man when healthy, but the Wizards would first need confidence that he is committed to staying and playing through a longer team-building process.

He is not on a young, team-friendly contract. Davis is owed $54.1 million in 2025-26, $58.5 million in 2026-27, and holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. That is significant money for a franchise that could still be outside the playoff picture.

The Raptors make sense as a destination because they are better positioned to use Davis immediately. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram provide two versatile big forwards who can score, pass, and defend multiple positions. What they lack is a true elite interior presence. Davis would supply the rim protection, rebounding, and interior scoring the roster currently misses.

While Jakob Poeltl is a solid starting center, Davis operates on a different level as a playoff interior presence, capable of protecting the rim, dominating the glass, scoring on rolls, punishing switches, and anchoring late-game lineups.

The trade package is straightforward and balanced. RJ Barrett offers the Wizards a scoring wing, Poeltl provides a reliable starting center, Gradey Dick brings young shooting talent, and one first-round pick reflects the realities of Davis’ age, injury history, and contract.

The Wizards would not be dealing a young star in his prime with zero questions, but rather a 33-year-old max-contract big who did not play after arriving and may not want to endure a slow rebuild.

For the Raptors, this would not be an overpay at just one first-round pick. It represents a serious win-now swing. Davis would not be a long-term foundation piece, but a high-impact addition capable of turning a solid playoff team into a legitimate threat in the East.

5. The Knicks’ Championship Odds Skyrocket With Donovan Mitchell

Potential Trade Scenario

Knicks Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers Receive: Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap

Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks is far from a new concept. The interest dates back to 2022, when the Knicks were the primary team engaged in serious trade discussions with the Jazz, according to reports from Shams Charania and Tony Jones. That deal never happened and Mitchell joined the Cavaliers, but the longstanding link has never fully disappeared.

The timing could finally be perfect. The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018 and have shown they are a legitimate playoff team. Mitchell remains an elite star and the driving force of their offense. However, if the Knicks advance to the Finals but fall short of winning the championship, the push to add one more difference maker could become irresistible.

Currently, the Knicks lead the series 3-0 after a 121-108 victory in Game 3. Mitchell scored 23 points in that game, while Jalen Brunson had 30, Mikal Bridges added 22, and OG Anunoby contributed 21. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, adding extra urgency to the moment.

Mitchell is a true No. 1 option who can score from three, attack the rim, excel in the mid range, and carry late-clock possessions. He is owed $46.4 million in 2025-26, $50.1 million in 2026-27, and holds a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28.

For the Knicks, pairing him with Brunson would create one of the most potent backcourts in the league. Defenses would struggle to trap Brunson without leaving Mitchell open, switching would become much harder, and half-court execution would gain a second high-level creator. This is not a roster rescue. It is a championship closing move.

In return, the Cavaliers would receive Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride as key rotation pieces, one first-round pick, and a 2032 pick swap. Mitchell Robinson, currently a free agent, would be acquired via sign and trade.

The price is steep. Bridges is a high-level two-way wing, Robinson has been an excellent rim protector when healthy, and McBride provides valuable guard depth. Still, Mitchell is clearly the best player in the deal. If the Knicks are this close to a title, this is exactly the type of bold swing worth making.

4. Ja Morant Becomes A Dangerous Running Mate For Anthony Edwards

Potential Trade Scenario

Timberwolves Receive: Ja Morant

Grizzlies Receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, 2028 first-round pick

This is not a random hypothetical, either. The Timberwolves have already been connected to Ja Morant in multiple reports. Jake Weinbach and Sports Illustrated outlined a framework very similar to this one, with Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo’s contract, and a first-round pick, specifically noting Randle’s complicated fit next to Anthony Edwards.

The salaries align well. Morant is owed $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28. Randle is due $33.3 million in 2026-27, and $35.8 million in 2027-28. DiVincenzo is set to earn $12.5 million in 2026-27. Combining Randle and DiVincenzo creates $42.9 million in outgoing salary to match Morant’s $42.2 million.

For the Timberwolves, the upside is compelling. Edwards would gain a high-energy running mate who can attack the paint, push the tempo, and create pressure in transition and pick-and-roll situations. Morant averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season. He would serve as a secondary creator and pace changer, generating easier looks for Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels while Edwards remains the primary scorer.

The risks are significant and well-documented. Morant’s production has declined, his availability has been inconsistent, and he carries notable injury and behavioral concerns. He missed the rest of the season with a left elbow UCL sprain, and the Grizzlies suspended him for one game in November for conduct detrimental to the team after a postgame exchange with coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Adding DiVincenzo to the deal also carries its own complication. The veteran guard suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in late April 2026 during the playoffs and is expected to miss a substantial portion of the 2026-27 season during recovery. This increases the financial risk for the Grizzlies, who would be taking on salary tied to a player facing a long rehabilitation process.

That is why the return stays at just one first-round pick. The Grizzlies would acquire Randle as a frontcourt scorer and salary ballast, DiVincenzo as a shooter (recovering from a serious injury), and a future first-round pick. This properly accounts for Morant’s red flags.

For the Timberwolves, this is a classic high-risk, high-reward blockbuster. They would land the best player in the deal and commit $126.5 million to Morant over the next three seasons. If Morant returns healthy and focused, an Edwards-Morant backcourt could become one of the most dynamic and athletic guard duos in the league. If the injuries and off-court issues continue, the contract could quickly become a heavy burden. Massive ceiling paired with real risk explains its placement here.

3. Kawhi Leonard Gives Stephen Curry One Final Title Window

Potential Trade Scenario

Warriors Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Clippers Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

This idea carries real weight because it has already been discussed inside league circles. NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the Warriors aggressively pursued Kawhi Leonard before the February 5 trade deadline, coming close after missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Zach Kram later mapped out a possible offseason framework centered on Jimmy Butler and two first-round picks. The groundwork for this deal already exists.

The urgency is clear. Stephen Curry is now 38 years old, and the Warriors’ championship window with him is closing fast. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in January and is expected to miss at least the first half of the 2026-27 season. The Warriors cannot afford to waste another year waiting on a 37-year-old wing to recover from major knee surgery. Leonard, while also in his mid-30s, represents a star who could be ready to contribute immediately if healthy.

Leonard is still performing at an elite level. This season, he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 65 games, while shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three. It was the highest-scoring season of his career. At 34, he is not a long-term solution, but the Warriors are not looking for one. They need a difference-maker now for one last legitimate title push alongside Curry.

The financials line up cleanly. Leonard is owed $50.3 million in 2026-27. Butler is due $56.8 million in 2026-27. The contracts match without requiring additional salary filler, making this one of the cleaner superstar trades possible.

For the Clippers, the return is respectable but imperfect. Butler arrives injured and expensive, but the two first-round picks, especially the unprotected 2032 selection, provide valuable future assets as the current core ages out.

For the Warriors, the fit is excellent. Leonard would give them a proven playoff wing who can score in isolation, defend at a high level, rebound, and serve as a second half-court creator next to Curry. This move offers a much stronger win-now option than hoping for Butler’s return. The risk is undeniable: age, injury history, and giving up two first-round picks, but when chasing a championship with Curry, this is the exact type of decisive gamble required.

2. Devin Booker Is The Star Guard The Rockets Must Chase

Potential Trade Scenario

Rockets Receive: Devin Booker

Suns Receive: Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick swap

The Rockets already made the big move for Kevin Durant. That changed the level of the roster, but it didn’t finish the job. They went 52-30, finished fifth in the West, and lost to the Lakers in six games.

Durant still gave them 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 52.0% from the field, 41.3% from three, and 87.4% from the line. At 37, he was still All-NBA Second Team. That is why standing still would be strange. The Rockets are already in the expensive part of the build. They need one more real creator.

Devin Booker is that player. He had 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this season, while shooting 45.6% from the field. The Suns were 37-27 with Booker on the court and 8-10 without him, and their offensive rating dropped from 115.9 with him to 110.0 without him. That is the part that sells the trade. Booker is not just a scorer. He gives structure to an offense, plays on or off the ball, and can close games without needing every possession to start with him.

The fit is strong because the Rockets would not have to move Alperen Sengun or Amen Thompson. That has to be the line. Durant and Booker would handle late-clock scoring. Sengun would stay as the frontcourt hub. Amen would keep his role as a defender, cutter, transition player, and secondary creator. That is a better balance than asking Durant to solve every tough possession at 37.

The money is heavy, but it can work. Booker is at $57.1 million. Fred VanVleet is at $25.0 million if his player option is used. Jabari Smith Jr. is at $23.6 million. Reed Sheppard is at $11.1 million. That gets the Rockets to $59.7 million before even dealing with Eason. Tari Eason is the complicated part because he is a restricted free agent, so his inclusion would need to be built around a sign-and-trade structure.

For the Suns, this is only a discussion if they decide Booker’s timeline is too expensive, and he is just too good, to undergo another slow retool. They don’t need to move him. That is why the package has to be that big. VanVleet gives them a veteran guard. Smith gives them a 6-foot-11 forward with shooting and defensive tools. Sheppard gives them a young guard on a rookie-scale deal. Eason gives them a strong wing defender if the sign-and-trade part is solved. Two first-round picks and one swap are the draft cost.

For the Rockets, this is the title push. Booker is 29, Durant is 37, and Sengun and Amen are still young enough to keep the window alive after Durant declines. That is why this is not only a win-now trade. It is also a bridge trade. Booker helps Durant now and still fits the next version of the Rockets later.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo And Luka Doncic Would Break The West

Potential Trade Scenario

Lakers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2030 first-round pick swap, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap, 2033 first-round pick

This is the No. 1 trade because it would change the league in one move. Luka Doncic already gives the Lakers an MVP-level ball-handler. Giannis Antetokounmpo would give them the league’s best rim-pressure star next to him. That pairing is too strong to put anywhere else on this list.

The Giannis noise is real. Shams Charania once again reported that the Bucks are still open to trade discussions involving Antetokounmpo, with both sides aligned on a possible offseason separation. That is the only reason this kind of trade can be written without being pure fantasy. Giannis is still a franchise player, but the Bucks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam also said the team wants a resolution before the June 23-24 draft.

The production is still elite. Giannis had 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 36 games this season. He shot 62.4% from the field and had a 65.8% true shooting mark. The games played are the concern. The player is not the concern. When he was on the floor, he was still a top-five force.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is owed $58.5 million in 2026-27, so the Lakers would need to get near that number with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dalton Knecht. Reaves has a $14.9 million player option, but if he declines it and starts a new deal around $33.0 million, Hachimura starts a new deal around $21.0 million, and Knecht adds $4.2 million, the outgoing salary gets to about $58.2 million. That is almost the exact amount of Giannis’ $58.5 million salary.

For the Lakers, the basketball fit is easy. Luka controls the ball. Giannis runs, screens, rolls, attacks mismatches, and destroys the rim. Luka has never had a transition big like this. Giannis has never had a passer like Luka feeding him every possession. The half-court math changes fast: double Luka, Giannis gets downhill. Help on Giannis, Luka gets corner shooters. Switch, and one of them gets a mismatch.

For the Bucks, the package is not perfect. No package for Giannis will be perfect unless another team puts a young star on the table. But Reaves gives them a real guard who can score, pass, and play late-game minutes. Hachimura gives them forward size and mid-range scoring. Knecht gives them shooting upside. The picks are the real part: two first-round picks and two swaps from a Lakers team that could look very different after Luka and Giannis age into the next part of their careers.

This also connects with the new West problem. Sam Amick reported that executives believe Giannis’ value may rise because Victor Wembanyama has become the matchup everyone has to think about. That logic fits the Lakers. If the Spurs are already building a monster with Wembanyama, the Lakers need size, rim pressure, and a player who can attack him instead of just trying to shoot over him.

The risk is depth. The Lakers would lose Reaves, Hachimura, Knecht, and wouldn’t be able to bring back LeBron James. But this is Giannis. If the Bucks really open the door, the Lakers can’t treat it like a normal upgrade. Luka and Giannis together is a championship bet. Not a small one. The biggest one in the league.