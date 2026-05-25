Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 4 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Cleveland Cavaliers return home facing elimination against the red-hot New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25 at Rocket Arena. The situation is simple for Cleveland now. Win or go home.

The Cavaliers are down 0-3 and are on the verge of getting swept on their own floor. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit, which makes this game less about history and more about survival. Game 3 was dominated from start to finish by New York.

The Knicks never trailed for even one second. Jalen Brunson completely controlled the game with 30 points and six assists on 10-19 shooting while knocking down 10 free throws. OG Anunoby added 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Mikal Bridges stayed scorching hot with 22 points on 11-15 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Josh Hart once again impacted every area with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points while Evan Mobley added 24. But both committed five turnovers each. James Harden finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but also had six turnovers and struggled badly late again.

The Cavaliers shot just 12-41 from three-point range and committed 17 total turnovers. Their three stars alone combined for 16 turnovers. Against a Knicks offense playing at this level, that is a death sentence.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

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Knicks

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Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

Even down 0-3, Cleveland still has a few reasons to believe. First, desperation matters. Their season is on the line. Teams often produce their best effort facing elimination, especially at home. The Cavaliers are also 6-2 at Rocket Arena during this postseason.

Second, their offense has not been completely broken despite the losses. Cleveland scored 115 in Game 1, 109 in Game 2, and 108 in Game 3 despite horrible shooting stretches and turnover issues. The opportunities are still there.

The Cavaliers simply have to execute better. They are shooting just 42.9% from the field and 29.4% from three during this series. Ball movement has collapsed, too. Cleveland is averaging only 20 assists and 15.7 turnovers per game.

Mitchell needs to completely take over. He is averaging 26.0 points during the series but only 2.7 assists. In Game 3, he finished with 23 points on 9-21 shooting and disappeared too often in the second half. Cleveland needs him to attack relentlessly for four quarters.

Harden also has to show up late in games. His second-half numbers during these conference finals have been disastrous. The Knicks have targeted him defensively, while his offensive rhythm has completely vanished late.

Cleveland’s defense also has to improve drastically. New York shot 55.8% from the field and 39.3% from three in Game 3 while generating clean looks almost all night.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

Right now, everything favors New York. The Knicks have won 10 straight playoff games and look like the hottest team left in basketball. Their offense has exploded after rough performances earlier in the postseason.

New York currently owns the best offensive rating in the playoffs. They are shooting 51.7% from the field, 39.6% from three-point range, and have the best point differential at +18.0.

And unlike Cleveland, the Knicks are playing connected basketball.

Their ball movement in Game 3 was outstanding with 27 assists. Brunson continues to control every game like a superstar. Bridges has been lethal as a scorer. Hart is flying everywhere defensively and offensively. Anunoby continues giving elite two-way production. Most importantly, the Knicks now fully believe they are the better team.

They have completely controlled the emotional side of this series. Cleveland looked defeated in the second half of Game 3, while New York kept applying pressure possession after possession. The Knicks also understand the importance of ending this series immediately. They do not want to give Cleveland any life heading back into Game 5.

X-Factors

For Cleveland, Evan Mobley has to completely take over. He had 24 points in Game 3, but the Cavaliers need him to dominate defensively and control the paint for four quarters. Mitchell is clearly battling through injuries, while Harden has faded badly late in games. Mobley has to become the two-way force Cleveland drafted him to be.

James Harden is another massive factor. His second-half struggles have destroyed Cleveland in this series. Harden is averaging just 6.3 second-half points while shooting 27.3% from the field and 8.3% from three after halftime. He also had six turnovers in Game 3 and struggled defensively again. If Harden disappears late once more, Cleveland has almost no chance.

For New York, Josh Hart continues to be the emotional heartbeat of the entire team. His numbers already stand out. Hart is averaging 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals during this playoff run. But his true impact goes beyond stats. He changes the energy of games.

Every loose ball somehow ends up in his hands. Every transition possession speeds up when he gets involved. His rebounding from the guard position constantly creates extra possessions, and defensively, he has been everywhere.

Then there is Mikal Bridges. Cleveland simply has not found an answer for him.

Bridges has been one of the most efficient players in the playoffs and continues torching the Cavaliers with smart cuts, transition finishes, and elite midrange shot-making. He is currently averaging 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 62.8% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range.

Prediction

The Cavaliers should come out desperate and aggressive early. Expect Mitchell to attack nonstop and Cleveland to play with more urgency than they showed in Game 3. But right now, the Knicks simply look like the better and more composed basketball team.

Their offense is flowing beautifully. Their confidence is sky-high. Brunson has completely controlled the series. Cleveland’s stars have not responded under pressure, especially late in games. And mentally, the Cavaliers already look broken.

I expect Cleveland to fight harder in Game 4, but New York’s momentum, execution, and confidence feel overwhelming right now, and I expect them to complete the sweep to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999.

Prediction: Cavaliers 106, Knicks 119