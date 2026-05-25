NBA Rumors: De’Aaron Fox Time With Spurs Could Come To An End With Dylan Harper’s Rise

The San Antonio Spurs might already have a major long-term problem developing inside one of the brightest young cores in basketball. And surprisingly, it involves De’Aaron Fox.

According to The Athletic insider Sam Amick, there is growing league-wide chatter that Fox’s future in San Antonio could become complicated because of the rapid rise of rookie guard Dylan Harper.

“The assertion, shared by rival executives and media folks alike, is that rookie guard Dylan Harper (the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft) is simply too good to come off the bench for long and will eventually need to start alongside second-year guard Stephon Castle (the No. 4 pick in 2024).”

“And because of the cost considerations, Fox signed a four-year, $229 million deal in August, that sort of development would force tough conversations about whether Fox could remain part of the future if he was coming off the bench. Harper, for the record, has three seasons left on his deal ($12.9 million next season, a team option worth $13.6 million in 2027-28 and another team option worth $17.1 million in 2027-28).”

That creates a very uncomfortable question. What happens to Fox?

The Spurs traded heavily to bring Fox over from the Sacramento Kings because they viewed him as the perfect co-star next to Victor Wembanyama. Shortly after arriving, Fox signed a massive four-year, $229 million extension that begins next season. He will make $49.5 million next season, $53.4 million in 2027-28, $57.4 million in 2028-29, and $61.3 million in 2029-30.

Financially, that becomes difficult to justify if Harper develops into a full-time lead guard much sooner than expected. And right now, Harper already looks special.

During the regular season, the rookie averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field. In the playoffs, he has elevated his level even more, averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while playing with far more confidence against elite competition.

Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder especially turned heads around the league. Harper exploded for 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in one of the best playoff performances by a rookie guard in years. And unlike Fox, Harper remains extremely cheap financially.

He is still on his rookie contract and will make just $12.9 million next season, $13.6 million in 2027-28, and $17.1 million in 2028-29. His team-friendly rookie scale deal gives San Antonio enormous flexibility moving forward, especially with Wembanyama’s future supermax extension looming soon.

Fox, meanwhile, has still played well. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists during the regular season while shooting 48.6% from the field. In the playoffs, despite battling ankle injuries, he has averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds across 13 games.

But the reality is becoming clear. The Spurs suddenly have three high-level young guards in Harper, Fox, and Stephon Castle fighting for backcourt control around Wembanyama.

And eventually, somebody becomes the odd man out.

League executives reportedly believe Harper is simply too talented to remain a bench player long-term. That naturally raises questions about whether San Antonio would eventually consider moving Fox while his value remains high.

Still, there is another side to this conversation. The Spurs are one of the smartest organizations in NBA history when it comes to handling difficult roster situations. Amick even pointed out how Manu Ginobili willingly embraced a sixth man role during San Antonio’s dynasty years.

So internally, the Spurs reportedly are not panicking yet. And honestly, why would they?

San Antonio is currently tied 2-2 with the defending champions Thunder, in the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama already looks like a future MVP, while Harper looks ahead of schedule. Castle continues improving rapidly, and Fox still gives them veteran shot creation and playoff experience.

For now, this remains a luxury problem. But eventually, massive contracts, rising young stars, and championship ambitions force difficult decisions. And around the NBA, many executives already believe De’Aaron Fox’s future in San Antonio is no longer guaranteed.