Victor Wembanyama Shares Cold Reaction To Dominant Game 4 Victory

Despite a dominant Game 4 win, Victor Wembanyama refused to show much emotion, sharing a cold reaction his team's performance.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs appeared to be in a vulnerable position coming into Game 4 on Sunday night. However, after a remarkable effort led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs secured a 103-82 victory, blowing out the Thunder at home to level the series at 2-2.

In response to Shaquille O’Neal’s critique, Victor Wembanyama looked like the best player on the court on Sunday night. But even after a monumental performance, which involved holding the Thunder to below 90 points, the Spurs’ superstar remained nonchalant while reacting to the result during his postgame media availability.

“We didn’t do anything unexpected. But the truth is that we’ve never been in this kind of situation before,” Wembanyama stated. “It was our first deficit in a playoff series, and we just responded. It was nothing amazing. It wasn’t magic. We just did what we needed to do. The series is far from over. We’ve got six more wins before we can rest.”

For most teams, facing a deficit, especially after losing a game at home, can be quite overwhelming. For a young team like the Spurs, who are making their first playoff appearance together, the task is even more daunting.

Despite the inherent challenges, San Antonio’s core has shown notable resilience and poise. With Victor Wembanyama acting as the emotional anchor of the team, the Spurs have clearly rallied around the superstar, feeding off his competitive energy and delivering incredible performances even in the face of adversity.

To that point, Wembanyama also revealed how he and the Spurs bounced back after suffering a 123-108 loss in their first WCF game at home. When addressing what he meant when he said he needed to do better, the Spurs’ center shared:

“I don’t know if I’m hard on myself. We all have high standards, you know. I know I have a lot of responsibilities, but I’m here for it. It was better today, but it wasn’t perfect.”

“But all of this, I’m talking like the entire organization is going to have to do things that we didn’t sign up for. I’m an employee to play basketball… That’s why I need to find ways to impact the game in many areas.”

And impact the game he did. With 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks on 11-22 FG in just 31 minutes, Wembanyama was beyond impactful. Having taken the physical battle to the Thunder in Game 4, the Spurs’ center laid the foundations for the victory early on, ensuring that his team would be in a competitive position before hitting the road again.

After Game 3, the Thunder seemed to have taken complete control. But this convincing victory in Game 4 has turned the tide in San Antonio’s favor. At 2-2, the series is now anyone’s game.

With Victor Wembanyama leading the charge, the Spurs have some momentum on their side. However, when noting the limited contributions from the bench on Sunday night, San Antonio will hope to see players like Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper, and Harrison Barnes step up their output in Game 5.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images 5 Reasons Why Spurs Won Game 4 Over Thunder To Tie The Western Conference Finals At 2-2
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