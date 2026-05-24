The Miami Heat are reportedly terrified of repeating one of the biggest mistakes in franchise history while chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

According to longtime Heat insider Ira Winderman, Miami must avoid another ‘Shabazz Napier situation’ while aggressively pursuing Giannis from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The warning comes as the Heat continue pushing hard for Antetokounmpo. Reports suggest Miami already submitted a major trade offer featuring Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, two future first-round picks, and the 13th overall selection in this year’s NBA Draft.

But Winderman believes Miami must be extremely careful about shaping its entire offseason around Giannis if Milwaukee ultimately decides against trading him.

“Basically, it will be up to the Heat to either blow away the Bucks with an offer or to turn to alternative plans, as you mention. The problem would be the Heat then losing the option of utilizing the No. 13 pick next month to select for the Bucks.”

“What the Heat can’t afford is to draft a player they believe the Bucks eventually would want, only to see the Bucks move on to an alternative trade package elsewhere down the road. In other words, no repeat of selecting Shabazz Napier in the 2014 first round to appease LeBron James, only to have LeBron walk in free agency weeks later.”

That mistake still haunts Miami fans.

Back in 2014, the Heat selected Shabazz Napier with the 24th overall pick largely because LeBron James publicly praised Napier during the draft process. Miami hoped the move would help convince LeBron to stay with the franchise after four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Instead, LeBron returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers weeks later.

Napier lasted just one season in Miami. He averaged only 5.1 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 38.2% from the field during his rookie year before being traded away. Across his NBA career, Napier averaged 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over six seasons.

Now Miami fears history repeating itself. Because this pursuit is getting serious.

Giannis has heavily fueled Heat speculation recently through comments about Miami, while reports also emerged suggesting he has been searching for property in the area. At the same time, several insiders believe Miami remains one of the most aggressive teams in the race.

Bill Simmons even questioned whether Miami’s rumored package might already be too expensive for a 31-year-old superstar with growing injury concerns. Giannis remains elite when healthy. Last season, despite another injury-hit campaign, he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. But he played only 36 games, continuing a worrying trend involving knee and ankle issues.

That uncertainty has complicated the trade market.

The Heat are desperate for another superstar after falling completely out of contention following the departure of Jimmy Butler. Miami finished just 43-39 this season, landed in the 10th seed, and failed to last the play-in tournament.

Giannis changes everything immediately. A frontcourt featuring Giannis and Bam Adebayo would instantly become one of the most terrifying defensive combinations in basketball. Miami believes that pairing could push them back into championship contention quickly.

But after the Shabazz Napier disaster tied to LeBron’s departure more than a decade ago, the Heat know one thing clearly. You do not sacrifice your entire future unless you are absolutely certain the superstar is truly coming.