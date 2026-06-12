LeBron James Drawing Interest From 10-12 Teams, Says Rich Paul

As an unrestricted free agent this summer, LeBron James will have full authority to pick his next move, whether it’s a return to the Lakers or retirement from the league altogether. If he decides to stick around, however, there will be no shortage of teams competing for his services.

It’s unprecedented for a 41-year-old athlete to be so heavily pursued, but LeBron isn’t your typical ball player. As a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and living basketball legend, his mere presence leaves a positive impact on his team, and it’s why he’s so fiercely desired. According to his agent, Rich Paul, at least 10 teams have expressed interest in James.

“There have been incoming calls from every team with the excitement of possibly him playing for them,” said Paul on the Pat McAfee show. “So, at 41 years of age, going on 42, that’s something to be extremely proud about, and it’s one of those things that’s like ‘Wow, even at 42 I’m still wanted.’ That’s admirable. Without naming names, I would say about 10-12 teams.”

Paul knew better than to get into specifics and expose teams for tampering, but it just goes to show how valuable LeBron still is after 23 years in the league. Besides his experience and leadership, his on-court impact is still as powerful as ever, coming off season averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three.

As for all the speculation about what comes next, not even LeBron knows what he’s going to do. According to Paul, there have been no conversations about his decision this summer, even as rumors claim that he’s “curious” about a potential partnership with Stephen Curry.

“Believe nothing that’s out there. There’s nobody who knows anything about anything that pertains to LeBron,” said Paul on the ‘Game Over’ podcast. “All these reports, nobody knows. They’re just speculating. They put out salaries; nobody knows. There’s been zero conversation, and there won’t be any conversations until I have a conversation with the man himself. I have not had a conversation with him, and he has not had a conversation with me. Whenever he gets ready, we’ll have a conversation together about whatever it is that he wants to talk about.”

There are several factors that will influence LeBron’s decision this summer. More than anything, it will be a family decision, but he’ll also be thinking about location and finding a place where he can win and compete for championships. Teams like the Warriors and Cavaliers have a lot to offer in that regard, but the best situation for LeBron may be in Los Angeles.

On the Lakers, he’s already comfortable, and his family is settled. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves expected to return (and both advocating for LeBron’s return), they will be in a position to compete for a title, just like they could have this year had Luka Doncic stayed healthy. Plus, as one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, the Lakers make a fitting host for any retirement tour.

Ultimately, while the Lakers are preparing for life without LeBron, they won’t let him go without a fight. With so many teams inquiring about his availability, it’s clear that he’s still a premium difference maker who can thrive in the right situation. If the Lakers can get him back on a fair deal, it could be the best outcome for everyone, given everything that’s at stake.