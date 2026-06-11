Miami Heat’s Offer For Giannis Antetokounmpo: Can Anyone Beat This Package?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of this year’s offseason, and his next landing spot could alter the NBA’s hierarchy for years to come. After 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 10x All-NBA superstar has reached the end of his rope, and multiple teams have already taken pursuit of the two-time MVP.

Out of all teams, however, the Miami Heat are considered his most likely destination, and it’s no secret that he’s been itching to play there. What we did not know was what the Heat were willing to give up to get him. Thanks to NBA insider Marc Stein, however, their first trade offer has finally been revealed, and it’s quite a lucrative package.

Potential Trade Scenario

Miami Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, 2026 first-round pick (No. 13), “future picks” (2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick)

Even with a $62.7 million option for 2027-28, Giannis’ value is still sky-high. At 31, he’s in the prime of his career and is coming off a strong statistical season with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three.

Despite a loaded injury history, Giannis remains one of the most highly coveted stars in the game. At 6’11 with skills as a defender, ball handler, and interior scorer, he’s the kind of player that can turn any team into an instant contender. That includes the Miami Heat, especially if they’re able to keep guys like Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Norman Powell.

Together, those three plus Giannis should be enough to lift the Heat into the Eastern playoff picture, effectively validating the steep price for his acquisition. It’s the kind of move that Pat Riley has been waiting for, and the one that would put his team back on the map. For Giannis, it’s a place where he can truly maximize his career under the brilliance of Erik Spoelstra and the famed ‘Heat Culture.’

In return for giving up Giannis, the Bucks receive a package that accelerates their rebuild. With at least one first-round pick in the deal (likely more), they would have a stockpile of assets to build up their roster. That’s not to mention the addition of key young players like Herro, Ware, Jaquez Jr., and Jovic.

In the end, it’d be a win-win for all sides, but it may not be meant to be. At his age, with all his previous baggage, giving up the farm for Giannis isn’t everyone’s preferred route to contention, and even the Heat have their limits. Still, he has already proven himself as a leader, and Pat Riley is eager to have someone of his caliber leading the way.

Ultimately, how quickly a deal gets done depends on what other offers are on the table. With plenty of other teams expected to negotiate, there’s a chance that one of them shocks the world by making an offer the Bucks cannot refuse. Until then, however, all eyes are on Miami as all signs point to a major move.