De’Aaron Fox Explains Why He Didn’t Dribble Out The Clock

Game 4 may have arguably been the San Antonio Spurs‘ worst loss of the season. After seeing a 29-point lead evaporate in the second half, many players could be blamed for the 107-106 loss. Unfortunately, De’Aaron Fox may be the prime candidate in this regard.

De’Aaron Fox (18 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST) was statistically solid for the Spurs on Wednesday night. Although he forced a clutch turnover in the closing seconds, his poor decision to attempt a shot with the clock winding down proved costly, as it gave the New York Knicks an opportunity to steal the win away.

While speaking with the media after the game, Fox was asked about his thought process in the closing seconds. The Spurs’ guard responded:

“I hadn’t scored. I tried to get a layup, go up three, force them to take a three, and OG got a good block.”

When asked why he chose not to dribble the clock out, Fox simply added:

“I just thought I’d be able to outrun him. That’s all.”

While Fox was running down the floor in transition, he had enough time to retreat to the three-point line and potentially force the Knicks to foul. Instead, Fox attacked the basket, allowing OG Anunoby to come away with a clutch block, one of his many heroic plays on the night.

In a follow-up question, De’Aaron Fox was asked about Anunoby’s game-winning tip shot and what the Spurs could have done differently.

“I mean, we have to turn and try to get a hit,” he stated. “He flew in and made a great play.”

After giving up the possession in what could have sealed the win for San Antonio, Fox’s error cost the Spurs dearly. Considering that the Spurs couldn’t even get a proper shot off at the end of the game, it was evident how deflated they were.

With Game 5 in San Antonio emerging as a win-or-go-home situation, the pressure will be mounting on Fox. Still, given the reactions from the players, it can be argued that they remain confident.

De’Aaron Fox Faces Threats After Game 4 Performance

It goes without saying that De’Aaron Fox is facing immense scrutiny after his costly mistake at the end of Game 4. NBA legend Charles Barkley went as far as to call the Spurs the “dumbest team” after blowing a 29-point lead. However, matters may be even more serious for Fox, as the Spurs guard recently received a threat on social media.

American rapper G Herbo posted a story on his Instagram openly calling out Fox, stating:

“De’Aaron Fox, you better wear a bulletproof vest out that b—h tonight. Aye, De’Aaron Fox needs a bulletproof vest… Boy, they’re going to smoke you.”

Gherbo clowning De’Aaron Fox after his layup miss that cost the spurs the game against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/2Gyh5mtE5j — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) June 11, 2026

Although G Herbo is from Chicago and is a proud Bulls fan, he has also been very vocal about his support for the Knicks and Jalen Brunson.

In some ways, the rapper’s reaction seems to align with the general disposition of Knicks fans in these playoffs. With fans running rampant on the streets of New York after the win in Game 4, a threat like this does not seem out of place in the slightest.

Still, it raises concerns for De’Aaron Fox and the other Spurs players. Considering that a fan already threw an object at Victor Wembanyama as the Spurs were returning to their hotel, there may be a need for heightened security measures for the players.