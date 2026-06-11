‘Dumbest Team In History Of Civilization’: Charles Barkley Blasts Spurs After De’Aaron Fox’s Game 4 Mistake

Charles Barkley criticizes De'Aaron Fox and the Spurs after the former All-Star's crucial mistake in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
'Dumbest Team In History Of Civilization': Charles Barkley Blasts Spurs For De'Aaron Fox's Game 4 Mistake
Credits: Imagn Images

The Spurs just lost 106-107 to the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals despite leading the game by 29 points at the beginning of the third quarter. The Knicks’ resilience was capped off with clutch plays from OG Anunoby on both ends of the floor.

Even though the spotlight remains on his offensive tip into the basket with 1.2 seconds left on the clock to take the lead, just seconds before that, he also blocked De’Aaron Fox, who had a wide-open layup with nearly 10 seconds left in the game for the Spurs to take a three-point lead if he made it.

 

Instead of dribbling the clock out as the Spurs had the lead, Fox’s error cost the Spurs at a crucial point in Game 4. Following the game, Charles Barkley sat courtside with the crew of Inside the NBA and blasted the Spurs for their mistakes down the stretch, which included Fox’s crucial blunder.

“We saw the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization. We saw they had a 25-point lead, took eight straight threes. Like they thought… that was some of the most mismanaged and stupid basketball,” Barkley said as he began tearing into the Spurs.

“Hey, when you blow a 29-point lead, the other team has to help you. The San Antonio Spurs helped the New York Knicks win this game by doing some of the stupid a– stuff I’ve ever seen on the basketball court. When they shot when they had a 25-point lead, they shot eight threes in a row.”

“Never even came close to using any time on the clock. And you’re like, ‘This game ain’t over yet.’ Then the Spurs and DeAndre Fox, whatever. Calling him a– DeAndre tonight.”

“That was a dumba– play. He did not have to shoot that ball. They could have just gotten fouled. There was no reason for him to shoot that ball,” Barkley concluded.

Not only Barkley but other former players like the NBA legend Magic Johnson and Isaiah Thomas also addressed Fox’s mistake on social media.

“We just watched the Knicks make the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history! The first and second halves were two completely different stories – the Spurs dominated in the first half and the Knicks stormed back in the second. Jalen Brunson put the team on his back with his 36-point performance, but OG Anunoby was the true hero tonight, finishing with 33 points AND the game-winning tip-in!” wrote Johnson on X.

“De’Aaron Fox made a huge mistake when he got the ball with seconds left in the fourth and decided to go for a layup instead of dribbling the ball out to be fouled. I think the Spurs have another win in them, and the Series will stretch out to 6 or 7 games, but I still see the Knicks winning it all,” he further added while referring to Fox’s mistake.

“Fox, come on, fam! Finish that or dribble it out,” wrote Thomas on X.

Subsequently, during the locker room media scrum, De’Aaron Fox addressed the play and revealed what was going on in his mind during that play.

“I just thought I’d be able to outrun him. That’s it,” Fox said initially. “I tried to get the layup to get up three, force them to need a three, and OG made a good block,” he further added.

Fox’s ineffective night ended with a potentially unforgettable mistake as he could have simply run the 24-second clock down with the ball at the time. He finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 6-16 from the field (37.5 FG%) and 4-9 from beyond the arc (44.5 3P%).

Unfortunately for the Spurs, instead of tying the series at 2-2, they are now headed home for Game 5 with a 3-1 deficit to climb out of, which only one team has done before in the league’s history (the 2016 Cavaliers).

For now, the approach is one game at a time for the Spurs if they hope to pull off an unlikely comeback from this position. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night in San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center. It will be interesting to see how the Spurs respond to this gut-wrenching loss in a must-win game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Claims Spurs Weren’t Hungry Enough In Game 4 Loss vs. Knicks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like