Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Inefficient Double-Double Not Enough In Epic Collapse

No doubt, Spurs fans will remember this one for a long time, and not for the reasons they hoped. San Antonio had complete control of Game 4, leading by as many as 29 points and spending 97% of the night in front.

The ball was moving, the defense was swarming, and it looked like the Spurs were on their way to evening the series. Then everything unraveled in their 107-106 loss.

The Knicks chipped away possession by possession before delivering one of the most stunning comebacks in NBA Finals history. Victor Wembanyama produced another impressive stat line (although inefficiently), Dylan Harper exploded off the bench, and Devin Vassell couldn’t miss from deep.

Yet costly execution errors, missed opportunities, and New York’s relentless shot-making ultimately turned a dream night into a nightmare. For the Spurs, it was a devastating collapse that transformed a potential series-changing victory into a heartbreaking 107-106 defeat as they fell 1-3 in the series.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Harper may have been San Antonio’s biggest bright spot. The rookie came off the bench and completely changed the game offensively, scoring 21 points on just 12 shots while attacking with confidence.

His shot-making kept New York on its heels, and he never looked overwhelmed by the Finals stage. From beyond the arc and near the rim, Harper repeatedly answered whenever the Knicks threatened. He probably should have played more than he did.

The three turnovers prevent a perfect grade, but this performance further cemented his reputation as a future star.

Victor Wembanyama: B+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST, 3 BLK, 5 OREB, 9-25 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-7 FT, 44 MIN

Wembanyama finished with another double-double and protected the rim as usual, but this was one of his least efficient performances of the postseason. He missed 16 of his 25 field-goal attempts and never found the offensive rhythm at all. The Spurs needed him to stabilize the offense whenever New York threatened a comeback, but too many possessions ended with difficult misses rather than quality looks.

Defensively, he remained outstanding. His three blocks were huge, and his activity on the glass helped San Antonio build its massive lead. The five offensive rebounds gave the Spurs valuable second chances throughout the game.

However, superstars are judged differently, especially in the Finals. With the Spurs trying to stop the bleeding late, Wembanyama wasn’t able to deliver the knockout sequence San Antonio desperately needed. His stat line looks dominant on paper, but inefficiency and an inability to seize the biggest offensive moments mean he doesn’t get an A grade.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 6-9 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-1 FT, 40 MIN

Vassell was sensational as a complementary scorer. He drilled five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and punished every defensive mistake the Knicks made. His efficiency kept San Antonio’s offense buzzing throughout the first three quarters.

He also contributed as a secondary playmaker and remained disciplined defensively. Unfortunately, the Spurs simply couldn’t maintain their overall offensive execution late.

Still, Vassell did his job. He was one of San Antonio’s steadiest performers from start to finish.

Stephon Castle: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 8-8 FT, 26 MIN

Stephon Castle had a difficult shooting night but found other ways to contribute. He attacked the basket fearlessly and converted all eight of his free throws, preventing his inefficient field-goal performance from becoming disastrous.

He also distributed the ball well and continued showing composure beyond his years. However, his three turnovers did hurt a bit, and his inability to generate consistent offense contributed to San Antonio losing momentum.

It wasn’t a bad game by any means, but the young guard couldn’t provide the stabilizing presence the Spurs needed.

De’Aaron Fox: B-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 6-16 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

De’Aaron Fox started aggressively and knocked down four triples, a welcome sight after some inconsistent shooting stretches. He consistently pushed the pace and created opportunities for teammates while contributing seven assists.

But as New York mounted its comeback, Fox struggled to regain control of the offense. His four turnovers became increasingly costly, and he wasn’t able to generate the steady downhill pressure that usually defines his game.

There were positive moments throughout, but the closing stretch left plenty to be desired from San Antonio’s veteran floor general.

Julian Champagnie: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 2-9 FG, 1-7 3PT, 33 MIN

Champagnie impacted the game defensively, collecting four steals and helping generate transition opportunities that fueled San Antonio’s early dominance. His energy and activity were impossible to question.

The problem was his shooting. He missed seven of his eight three-point attempts and never found consistency offensively. The Spurs needed more from one of their floor spacers, particularly as New York tightened its defense during the comeback.

His defensive effort keeps this from falling into failing territory, but the lack of shot-making hurt.

Keldon Johnson: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-5 FG, 18 MIN

Keldon Johnson brought energy and physicality, but his offense never materialized. He missed four of his five shots and struggled to provide his usual spark off the bench.

His rebounding effort and defensive activity helped in stretches, but the Spurs needed more scoring punch from one of their most experienced reserves.

Carter Bryant: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5 MIN

Bryant made the most of limited minutes. He knocked down a three, protected the rim with a block, and played with confidence.

The sample size was small, but his production was efficient and impactful.

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 STL, 9 MIN

Kornet focused almost entirely on the defensive end. He battled on the glass and provided size, though his offensive impact was nonexistent.

He wasn’t asked to do much, and he largely filled his role adequately.