Stephon Castle’s Camp Reportedly Sent Signals To Rockets Not To Draft Him So He Could Join Spurs

Stephon Castle’s rise from top prospect to NBA Finals contributor is one of the biggest success stories from the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, a fascinating new report has revealed that the San Antonio Spurs may have been Castle’s preferred destination all along.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Castle and his representatives reportedly sent signals to the Houston Rockets before the draft that helped steer him toward San Antonio, where he was eventually selected with the fourth overall pick.

The Rockets held the third overall selection in the draft and could have chosen Castle if they wanted to. Instead, Houston selected Reed Sheppard, allowing Castle to slide to the Spurs one pick later.

Looking back, Castle appears thrilled with how everything unfolded.

“I was just looking on the defensive side of things (in San Antonio), where being able to pair with Victor was definitely a plus in my eyes. I just thought it would have been a perfect fit, and I feel like it was.”

“I think being (in San Antonio) was always number one on my list. Internally, I always felt like I was the best player in that draft. I didn’t know what could happen. My agent always told me, like, anything can happen in a draft. Like, you could not work out for a team, not have talked to a team, and they can still take you.”

“So, I mean, I wasn’t really planning on playing in Houston. I didn’t really know how any of that worked. I was kind of hoping I could slide my way to San Antonio. It kind of worked out for me.”

The report suggests that while Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was a major fan of Castle’s game, Houston’s roster situation played a role in the decision. At the time, veteran point guard Fred VanVleet and young guard Jalen Green already occupied significant backcourt roles, creating questions about Castle’s immediate fit.

That might be the understatement of the year. Castle immediately became a cornerstone for the Spurs after arriving in San Antonio. During his rookie season, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while winning Rookie of the Year honors.

He has taken another significant leap during his second season. Castle averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while improving his shooting efficiency to 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range. More importantly, he has emerged as the ideal backcourt partner for Victor Wembanyama.

The chemistry between the two young stars has become one of the biggest reasons San Antonio has reached the NBA Finals.

Castle’s impact has been especially noticeable during the postseason. He entered Game 4 of the Finals, averaging 19.0 points across 21 playoff games, and recently delivered 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Spurs’ crucial Game 3 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The story also serves as a reminder that draft night often involves much more than pure talent evaluation. Players, agents, and teams frequently maneuver behind the scenes to find the best long-term fit. In Castle’s case, the strategy appears to have paid off perfectly.

Had Houston selected him third overall, the trajectory of both franchises might look completely different today. Instead, the Rockets landed Reed Sheppard while the Spurs secured a dynamic two-way guard who appears destined to spend the next decade alongside Wembanyama.

Two years later, with Castle helping lead San Antonio on the NBA’s biggest stage, it’s hard to argue with the results. Sometimes, the best draft pick is the one that both the player and the franchise wanted from the very beginning.