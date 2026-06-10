Donald Trump Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith: “Low IQ Individual… Dumb As A Rock”

Donald Trump blasted Stephen A. Smith as a 'low IQ individual' after the ESPN personality criticized his appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Donald Trump Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith: "Low IQ Individual... Dumb As A Rock"
Credit: Fadeaway World

A new public feud appears to be brewing between U.S. President Donald Trump and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, with Trump launching a blistering attack on the veteran broadcaster following Smith’s criticism of his appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump did not hold back.

“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual. In other words, he’s “dumb as a rock,” and totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter! He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent of politicians.”

“Joe Biden’s now “fabled” performance would look great by comparison to anything that this loudmouth huckster has to offer, which isn’t much! Within a few weeks, they’d laugh him out of politics!!!”

The comments came after Smith spent multiple days criticizing Trump’s attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Smith repeatedly argued that a sitting president should not attend a Finals game at MSG because of the logistical complications involved. Trump’s presence led to extensive Secret Service security measures, road closures, TSA-style screenings, and the cancellation of the traditional watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

Prior to the game, Smith called Trump’s attendance selfish, narcissistic, and ridiculous.

After the Knicks suffered a 115-111 loss in Game 3, Smith jokingly doubled down, saying he would blame Trump for the defeat. That prompted Trump’s response.

Smith wasted little time firing back on ESPN’s First Take.

“You wanna talk about IQ, I could put my IQ against yours any day of the week,” Smith said.

The longtime analyst challenged Trump’s criticism and pointed out that Trump had previously spoken positively about him as a potential political candidate. Smith also argued that Trump’s visit negatively impacted local businesses, fans, and the atmosphere surrounding one of the biggest games in Knicks history.

The feud has become one of the most talked-about storylines surrounding the Finals, overshadowing parts of the on-court action.

Trump’s attendance had already generated controversy before tip-off. Knicks fans loudly booed the president during introductions, while others complained about the increased security measures and restrictions placed around the arena.

The timing was particularly sensitive given the unprecedented excitement surrounding New York’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Ticket prices skyrocketed into five figures, fans packed Midtown Manhattan throughout the playoff run, and the atmosphere around Madison Square Garden became one of the defining stories of the postseason.

While Trump later praised the game itself after leaving New York, calling it ‘great entertainment,’ his war of words with Smith has continued to dominate headlines.

The clash is also notable because Trump and Smith have known each other for years. Smith pointed out that the two had interacted long before Trump’s political career began, making the exchange more personal than a typical political disagreement.

Whether the feud continues remains to be seen, but for now, one thing is clear: what started as a debate about an NBA Finals appearance has quickly evolved into a full-blown public battle between one of America’s most powerful political figures and one of sports media’s most recognizable voices.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community. Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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