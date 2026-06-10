Richard Jefferson Claims The Warriors Would Trade Both Kevin Durant Championships For The 2016 NBA Title

A decade later, the 2016 NBA Finals continue to spark debate across the basketball world. This time, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson made a bold claim that is sure to reignite one of the biggest ‘what if’ conversations in league history.

Speaking on The Richard Show alongside former Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, Jefferson suggested that the Golden State Warriors would gladly surrender both of their Kevin Durant-era championships if it meant reclaiming the 2016 title they lost to Cleveland.

The conversation began with Jefferson and Thompson jokingly thanking Draymond Green for his role in helping the Cavaliers complete the historic comeback.

Richard Jefferson: “Can we have a moment and say thank you to Draymond?”

Tristan Thompson: “Oh yeah. Thanks, Draymond. We really appreciate it.”

Richard Jefferson: “We needed a little boost. He gave us a little boost. He gave us what we needed.”

Tristan Thompson: “Then we got it. Then we got back. We still love Draymond.”

Tristan Thompson: “But don’t worry. He gave one ring up to get two back.”

Richard Jefferson: “He definitely got two back. But you know what? We know the truth. They would give those two back to get that 2016 championship. To have the best season of all time. To be the greatest team of all time. Would you give up two?”

Tristan Thompson: “Yeah. I would give up two.”

Tristan Thompson & Richard Jefferson claim that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, & Draymond Green would trade both of their 2017 & 2018 championships with Kevin Durant to win the 2016 finals when the Warriors had a record breaking 73-9 record 😳🔥 Tristan also says the 2016 Cleveland… pic.twitter.com/HgxcIaRTSB — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 9, 2026

While the comment may sound outrageous at first, there is genuine logic behind Jefferson’s argument. The 2015-16 Warriors produced arguably the greatest regular season in NBA history. Led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Golden State finished with a record-breaking 73-9 mark, surpassing the legendary 72-10 Chicago Bulls of 1995-96.

Curry also became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history after averaging 30.1 points while shooting over 45% from three-point range. At the time, many believed the Warriors were on the verge of becoming the undisputed greatest team ever assembled.

Then came the Finals. After taking a commanding 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers, Golden State lost three straight games. Cleveland completed the only 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history behind LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

That defeat changed everything. Had the Warriors won, they would have finished the season with an unmatched combination of 73 regular-season wins and an NBA championship. The debate over the greatest team ever likely would have been over.

Instead, the loss created lingering questions and ultimately helped pave the way for one of the biggest moves in league history. That summer, the Golden State signed Kevin Durant in free agency. The Warriors responded by winning championships in 2017 and 2018 while reaching three consecutive Finals with Durant. They became arguably the most talented team the NBA has ever seen.

Yet Jefferson’s point centers on legacy rather than ring count. Those Durant championships are often viewed differently because Golden State added another MVP-level superstar to a team that had already won 73 games. Fair or not, critics continue to attach an asterisk in debates about competitive balance during that era.

The 2016 title would have been different. It would have validated the greatest regular season ever, cemented the original Warriors core as the unquestioned greatest team of all time, and removed the need for Durant’s arrival altogether.

Ironically, losing that championship may have led to two more banners. But as Jefferson suggested, some achievements transcend simple championship totals. For many Warriors fans, 2016 remains the one ring that got away, even after everything that followed.