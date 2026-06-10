Former Coach Shares Unforgettable Michael Jordan Free Throw Story And How She Got Free Shoes For Herself And Five Friends

Michael Jordan has spent decades creating unforgettable memories for basketball fans, but one recent story shared by basketball coach Jerica Williams perfectly captures why so many people continue to admire the NBA legend long after his playing career ended.

Williams recently went viral after sharing a remarkable childhood story from one of Jordan’s famous basketball camps. At just 12 years old, she found herself standing at the free-throw line with a chance to win an unreleased pair of Air Jordans.

“I was 12 years old when Michael Jordan picked me to shoot a free throw at his camp. The rule was, if you make it, you get a free pair of unreleased Jordans. If you miss it, you just sit down. I remember he picked me once and I missed it. The second time, I was sitting next to his son, and his son was like, ‘Raise your hand. He’ll pick you again.'”

“I was like, ‘Man, he never picks the same kid twice.’ So I listened to him. I raised my hand anyway. Michael Jordan picked me to go last and called me up. I remember walking to the free throw line, and I called him over. I was like, ‘Michael, come here.’ I said, ‘Hey, if I make it, instead of one pair of shoes, can me and five friends get shoes?'”

“He pulled back and looked at me, shocked but impressed. Then he looked around and told the crowd, ‘If she makes the shot, her and five friends get the shoes.’ So I made the shot, and the place went crazy. The lesson I got as a 12 year old was: ask for what you want. Period.”

“Even if you think you’re not allowed to have it. Even if the rules have already been set. Even if you might hear no. That 12 year old me did not need permission to rewrite the terms. She just needed the courage to ask.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerica Williams (@jericawilliams)

The story quickly resonated across social media, with thousands praising both Williams’ confidence and Jordan’s willingness to reward her boldness. Interestingly, another fan named Damarrus Grant responded with a similar Jordan Camp memory of his own.

According to Grant, he attended a Jordan Camp in Santa Barbara when he was also 12 years old. He claimed he made his first shot but missed his second. After another camper, reportedly Trey Smith, the son of actor Will Smith, made both shots and won shoes for his team, Grant asked Jordan for another opportunity.

The response was pure Michael Jordan.

“Nah, you choked,” Jordan reportedly told him.

That ruthless competitive streak has become part of Jordan folklore.

Former NBA star Chris Paul once shared a story from Jordan Camp where he challenged Jordan to make a series of shots. If Jordan missed, every camper would receive a free pair of Jordans. Rather than give the kids free sneakers, Jordan proceeded to make every shot because his competitive nature would not allow him to lose.

Williams’ story offers a different side of Jordan.

While the six-time NBA champion remains famous for his intensity, he also recognized confidence when he saw it. A 12-year-old girl had the courage to negotiate with Michael Jordan himself, and Jordan rewarded her for taking the chance.

More than two decades later, the shoes are long gone. The lesson remains priceless.