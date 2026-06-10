Victor Wembanyama Says He Would Beat 60-Year-Old Michael Jordan In Resurfaced Draft Night Video

Even before being drafted, Victor Wembanyama confidently claimed that he could beat a 60-year-old Michael Jordan.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Victor Wembanyama claimed he could beat 60-year-old Michael Jordan on draft night. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World
Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is widely regarded as one of the best players in the NBA. After finishing third in the MVP race in just his third season in the league, the 22-year-old center is making waves as the future face of the NBA.

From his demeanor in front of the media to his performances on the basketball court, Victor Wembanyama carries himself with confidence. However, assuming that his confidence was cultivated over the last three years would also be incorrect.

As one of the most talented prospects entering the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama was already assured of his abilities. This was reflected best when the center confidently picked himself over a 60-year-old Michael Jordan in a resurfaced clip shared by Brad Parker.

Parker: “Hey, Victor. Who wins a 1v1 right now? You, at your age, or Michael Jordan, at age 60?”

Wembanyama: “60? Whoa, come on, man. Respect me a little bit.”

Parker: “But he’s the GOAT, though!”

Wembanyama: “Yeah, but at age 60? I don’t know any 60-year-old in the world who can beat anyone here.

Parker: “You wouldn’t be afraid?”

Wembanyama: “No, no, no.”

 

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Victor Wembanyama entertained the question in good spirits. While this showcases his humility, the confidence to make such a claim even before being drafted to the NBA is impressive.

For the most part, Wembanyama made a solid point. Despite being relatively inexperienced, facing a 60-year-old Michael Jordan, who is well past his playing days, would not be a challenge. While an argument could be made for how the center would fare against Jordan in his prime, the Spurs’ superstar is bound to back himself regardless.

 

Victor Wembanyama Is Announcing Himself

The San Antonio Spurs’ postseason run has been nothing short of inspiring. Although the Spurs’ young core is experiencing the playoffs for the first time in their young careers, they have shown tremendous poise. Needless to say, Victor Wembanyama’s leadership has been a factor.

Even in the face of adversity, the Spurs’ superstar has looked unfazed. Along with immense faith in himself and his unit, Wembanyama has also tackled the pressures of facing more experienced teams with maturity beyond his years. In every sense, the 22-year-old has appeared like a seasoned veteran going into each series, and his willingness to take accountability for his shortcomings is truly refreshing.

After a noteworthy run through the Western Conference, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs now find themselves facing the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Even though they failed to defend home court in the first two games, the Spurs bounced back strongly to secure victory in Game 3 (2-1), potentially turning the tide in the series.

Wembanyama’s dominant performance of 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks made all the difference in Game 3, helping the Spurs secure a 115-111 win in Madison Square Garden. Now, with the series bound to return to San Antonio, the team has a new lease on life.

Following Monday night’s win, the Spurs seem to have gained some momentum in the series. With a rare opportunity to carve out a legacy for himself in the NBA, it will be intriguing to see how Victor Wembanyama rises to the occasion.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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