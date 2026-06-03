Victor Wembanyama Shuts Down Critics Of Spurs’ Lack Of Experience With A Bold Statement

Victor Wembanyama says the Spurs' lack of experience is a strength and not a weakness for the team, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks over during practice on media day for the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks over during practice on media day for the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are set to face Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tomorrow night. Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup, the Spurs’ French star spoke to Mallika Andrews of ESPN and made a bold statement on his team’s lack of experience, as it is only his playoff run in his third year in the league.

“What’s special about this group, as for any team? The individuals. We got some great individuals, whether it’s in the staff or in the team, and I would say the relentlessness and the lack of experience are a strength for us… Because we don’t know what we could do, we can do impossible stuff because we don’t know it’s impossible,” Wembanyama said boldly.

Former players like Nick Young predicted that the Spurs would have an early first-round exit due to their lack of experience. But Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs found fuel for their motivation in those comments and proved the critics wrong.

The Spurs are now the second-youngest team to head to the NBA Finals, youngest since the 1977 Trail Blazers led by a 24-year-old Bill Walton, who then won the NBA championship that year. San Antonio’s current average age is 25.06 years, while in comparison, the Trail Blazers’ was 25.03 years back then.

The 22-year-old French star led his team to an electrifying Game 7 win over the defending champions in the Western Conference Finals and now has a 50% chance of winning an NBA championship in just his third season.

Even earlier today, Kevin Garnett, who trained closely with Victor Wembanyama earlier last summer, claimed that the star needs to go through some tough experiences before he understands what it takes to win the NBA championship.

However, Wembanyama shot down this narrative that a team needs to undergo adversity and be patient to understand the value of what it takes to win a championship.

“I agree to be patient, but just to some extent. I think being impatient can be a virtue at times because all those greats have been impatient. They, and if you’re impatient 10 times, maybe nine times you’re going, you’re just going to be impatient.”

“But maybe that one time it’s going to make you do something that you were not supposed to do. Make you play over your level, make you overachieve. And I think that’s the difference maker between good and great.”

The French All-Star also said that he feels defeating the Thunder has given the young Spurs the best preparation they could expect to face the Knicks in the NBA Finals. And it has helped this young team form an identity at a very nascent stage in their development.

Additionally, Wembanyama also gave his opinion on the Knicks and how even their lack of experience in the NBA Finals makes them a threat who will not make it any easier for the Spurs to win it all.

“I mean, they’re much better. They’re much better than they’ve been, and it’s a team of experienced guys. I don’t think any of them has played in the Finals. I know Anunoby was on the Toronto team, but I think he was hurt in the Finals.”

“It’s a team of guys that have been trying and willing and sacrificing a lot to try to get to the finals over the years, and now they’re here, and they’re not going to make it anything easy,” Wembanyama cautiously said.

So clearly, the French star plans to hit the ground running when it comes to getting their revenge for losing the NBA Cup championship game earlier in the season. Excluding that game, their regular season series was tied at 1-1. So anything can happen in Game 1 tomorrow night.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after the Denver Nuggets call timeout in the second overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reveals His Mindset Going Into Historic Finals Series
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