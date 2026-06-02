Isaiah Joe And Aaron Wiggins Emerge As Top Thunder Trade Candidates

Thunder could make tough offseason decisions, with Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins emerging as the most likely trade candidates to rebalance the roster.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With the 2025 NBA championship still fresh in their memory, the Oklahoma City Thunder are not going to rush into any panic trades after losing this year’s Western Conference Finals. Instead, GM Sam Presti intends to do what he almost always does: make small, calculated moves to improve around the edges.

This summer, while various names have emerged as viable trade pieces, two players in particular have recently picked up steam as the most likely to be traded: Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, who both have team options for the final year of their deal.

“The most likely candidates to be moved in a trade to rebalance the roster are Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, who have proved to be quality role players but fell out of the rotation during these playoffs,” wrote ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Joe is due $11.3 million next season and has a team option at the same salary for 2027-28. Wiggins is due $9.2 million next season and $8.3 million in 2027-28 with an $8.3 million team option in 2028-29.”

The Thunder pushed the Spurs to seven games and were favored to win the series. But between Victor’s greatness, depth in the backcourt, and several injuries to key Thunder players, the series was decided in Game 7 with a Thunder loss, despite 35 points, four rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and one block on 57.1% shooting and 40.0% shooting from the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

As the Thunder head into a pivotal offseason, there are growing calls to make a seismic move, such as trading Chet Holmgren or even Jalen Williams for someone like Cam Boozer. At the very least, it seems likely they will part with their No. 12 and No. 17 draft picks, which will force them into an $80 million luxury tax bill.

For Isaiah Joe, the 2025-26 season was a modest campaign, but also one of his best. In 71 games, he put up 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 45.5% shooting and 42.3% shooting from three. He averaged roughly 21.2 minutes per game in the regular season and played a steady bench role in the playoffs at 26 years old. As an elite sharpshooter who can stretch the floor, the Thunder won’t give up easily, but a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Detroit Pistons could pick him up for extra perimeter shooting.

Aaron Wiggins is still under contract and won’t be eligible for free agency until next year. Even so, his status as a versatile two-way guard makes him highly coveted across the league. Known for his exceptional IQ and shooting efficiency, he can provide a major boost in the right lineup combinations. This season, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 43.1% shooting and 35.6% shooting from three.

In the end, only GM Sam Presti knows the Thunder’s playbook this summer, but their latest playoff loss made it clear they must make adjustments. Besides a reawakening from Chet Holmgren, bringing in some key reinforcements is really the only way to keep up with the likes of the Spurs and Knicks. Fortunately, they have plenty of assets to work with in a trade, and it shouldn’t be too difficult for them to find a deal that meets their demands.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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