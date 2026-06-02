Bucks Could Package Giannis Antetokounmpo And Myles Turner Together In One Mega Trade Offer

Milwaukee Bucks could launch huge rebuild with Giannis-Turner trade package.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is widely seen as inevitable in the NBA community, but there is still much we don’t know about the Milwaukee Bucks’ future.

When Giannis is finally traded, there is no guarantee they won’t include someone else in the deal. In fact, according to NBA insider Gery Woefel, they have already discussed the possibility of packaging him and big man Myles Turner together in a trade.

“I was told the Bucks have explored the possibility of a trade package that would include Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, who recently threw Antetokounmpo under the bus for basically being able to do whatever his heart desired last season and not facing any repercussions — like being hours late for a team flight,” Woelfel reported. “While Turner and Antetokounmpo spending another season together would be crazy, a more likely scenario would have them ending up with different teams in a multi-team deal.”

Giannis and Turner have only spent one season together, and it was far from smooth sailing for the Bucks. In a miserable campaign, they were unable to get the Bucks past 11th place in the East (32-50), resulting in ceaseless trade rumors that became an enormous distraction. For his part, Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on on 44.0% shooting from the field and 38.3% shooting from three in 2025-26, a sharp decline from his production in Indiana, where he averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game on 49.9% shooting from the field and 36.2% shooting from three over 10 seasons.

Among other issues, a lack of accountability and punctuality seems to have doomed this season’s Bucks squad, and Giannis has clearly had enough. As much as he might have preferred staying in Milwaukee, the entire locker room is compromised now after Myles Turner publicly exposed Giannis’ poor leadership habits.

The fact that he might call Giannis his teammate again next season is a scenario nobody saw coming, but the Bucks may be obliged to send them off together if they favor a full roster. With both players under contract, the only way to wipe the slate clean is to trade them both, and any other veteran lingering on the roster. By going young, they can get a head start on the next rebuild and set the stage for the arrival of their next franchise great. The only question is which teams would take the bait.

It’s impossible to predict the market for such a large-scale trade deal, but a team like the Lakers might show interest and respond with an offer of LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Giannis and Turner would be ideal additions for the Golden State Warriors, but matching their salaries would be much more complicated. Finally, there’s a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves, which has the assets and the drive (Anthony Edwards) to make such an ambitious deal.

Ultimately, only time will tell what the Bucks decide to do, but Giannis’ loyalty will be the biggest story of the summer. Whether he’s traded with Turner, traded alone, or not traded at all, he has the power to shift the NBA’s balance of power wherever he goes. For GM Jon Horst, it’s about getting the best possible return and putting the franchise in a position to succeed in the long term.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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