Lakers Linked To Giannis Antetokounmpo, But Shams Charania Expects Better Offers For Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers continue getting linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but according to senior ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to receive much stronger offers than anything Los Angeles currently has on the table.

Speaking on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ Charania explained why the Lakers may struggle badly in any Giannis bidding war despite their obvious interest in the two-time MVP.

“The Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo at the deadline. Right now, what they’d be able to offer is three first-round picks, cap space, and essentially absorb Giannis’ contract.”

“Now, if you’re the Milwaukee Bucks, are you really going to trade Giannis to the Lakers for cap space and three first-round picks? My sense is they’re going to get better offers in the marketplace than that. I think there’s a bigger appetite than that. Time will tell.”

That is the problem facing the Lakers.

The franchise badly wants another superstar next to Luka Doncic, especially with LeBron James potentially nearing retirement. Giannis has reportedly remained one of their dream targets for months. But wanting Giannis and realistically acquiring him are two very different things.

Unlike teams such as the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, or Boston Celtics, the Lakers simply do not possess the same level of trade assets. They lack elite young prospects, control fewer future draft picks, and also face cap complications.

According to reports, Doncic reportedly wants the Lakers to keep Austin Reaves out of any Giannis trade discussions as well. That makes constructing a competitive package even harder because players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and future picks may not move the needle enough for Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Bucks appear fully open to exploring the market. Charania revealed Milwaukee is actively engaging with teams ahead of the NBA Draft and gathering offers after Giannis reportedly informed key people within the organization that he believes ‘the time has come’ for both sides to move on.

Still, there are other complications for the Lakers beyond assets. Giannis himself reportedly prefers staying in the Eastern Conference if possible. The Greek superstar has also previously made blunt comments about Los Angeles. That does not automatically eliminate the Lakers, but it certainly adds another layer to the situation.

The Lakers are still expected to push aggressively anyway.

After being swept out of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the organization knows major upgrades are needed around Luka Doncic moving forward. The front office reportedly wants more size, athleticism, and elite defenders around him. Giannis would obviously solve nearly every issue instantly.

And history shows nobody should completely dismiss the Lakers when superstar names become available. Most people thought Luka Doncic joining Los Angeles was impossible before it happened.

But this situation feels different. Giannis is still one of the top three players in basketball. He averaged elite numbers again this season, putting up 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range, and remains firmly inside his prime at 31 years old. Teams around the league are expected to offer massive hauls involving All-Stars, young stars, and multiple premium draft picks.

Right now, the Lakers simply do not have the strongest hand. Unless Rob Pelinka finds a creative three-team framework or somehow convinces Milwaukee to prioritize financial flexibility over premium talent, the Lakers may find themselves watching Giannis land elsewhere despite their strong interest.