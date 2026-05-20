How The Timberwolves Could Acquire Kyrie Irving After Anthony Edwards’ Recruitment Pitch

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ postseason run came to an end after being eliminated in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs. While this implies that the team would go back to the drawing board to make adjustments, Anthony Edwards appears to have taken the lead on this front.

After some poor performances by the frontcourt trio of Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid in the playoffs, recent rumors indicate that they could be moved to make way for Joan Beringer. Building upon this, a report by NBA insider Scoop B. Robinson suggested that Edwards is urging the Wolves to pursue Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving in a potential trade.

One of Minnesota’s most pressing issues is the point guard position. While Anthony Edwards has been terrific this season (28.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG), it is evident that the team needs to surround its superstar with another capable guard.

Kyrie Irving, who missed the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign while recovering from injury, has proven himself to be a force on the offensive end when healthy. With career averages of 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, there is every reason to believe that he could be a solid fit next to Edwards.

With the Mavericks undergoing a large-scale rebuild centered around Cooper Flagg, it is plausible to believe that Irving could be on the trade block. Given that the 34-year-old veteran is set to have a cap hit of $39.4 million next season, we explore two packages that the Wolves could present for Irving.

The Wolves Swap Rudy Gobert For Kyrie Irving

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Rudy Gobert, Julian Phillips, 2032 first-round pick

For the Wolves, this is an easier way of acquiring Kyrie Irving. By giving up their starting center, Minnesota opens up a place in the rotation for Joan Beringer, while simultaneously providing Edwards with an elite running mate on offense.

For the Mavericks, this could be an interesting deal. Gobert is coming off a season of averaging 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. As an elite rebounder and shot-blocking big man, Gobert could add a lot of value to Dallas’ frontcourt.

While he isn’t the most potent offensive threat, Gobert appeared in 76 games. His availability could be intriguing to the Mavericks, mainly because of how injury-prone players like Dereck Lively can be. Thus, even though he is an expensive acquisition ($74.5 million over two years), Gobert’s arrival could prove positive in stabilizing Dallas’ big man rotation.

In addition to Gobert, Dallas would also be receiving Julian Phillips (2.9 PPG, 1.0 RPG) and a future first-round pick. In a different scenario, one first-rounder would not be enough to compensate for Kyrie Irving’s departure. But considering that he is coming off a significant knee injury, there may be some room for Minnesota to negotiate.

The Wolves Offload Julius Randle

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Julius Randle, Ayo Dosunmu, 2032 first-round pick

In an alternative approach to this deal, the Minnesota Timberwolves can consider packaging Julius Randle ($33.3 million) and Ayo Dosunmu (sign-and-trade, roughly $10 million annually) along with a first-round pick for Kyrie Irving. On paper, this deal would be far more appealing to the Dallas Mavericks compared to the Rudy Gobert trade scenario.

Although Randle wasn’t as effective in the second round of the playoffs, the Wolves’ forward was quite reliable during the regular season. With averages of 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, Randle was undoubtedly one of Minnesota’s best players.

On the Mavericks, Randle would effectively be positioned as a versatile piece next to Cooper Flagg. Although the two players have some overlaps in their skills, Randle’s strength as a rebounder may make him more suited to playing off-ball, allowing Dallas to explore various offensive sets with the two playing off each other.

Along with Randle, the Mavs would also acquire Ayo Dosunmu, who showcased phenomenal growth during his stint in Minnesota, averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Considering that he even dropped a 43-point performance in the playoffs, Dosunmu has positioned himself as a key offensive contributor, which could make him a valuable addition in Dallas’ backcourt.

Dosunmu will be a free agent this offseason, potentially garnering interest from several teams around the league. However, should the Wolves wish to capitalize on his value, signing and trading him may prove worthwhile acquire Kyrie Irving.

Should The Wolves Trade For Kyrie Irving?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have consistently been one of the most threatening teams in the Western Conference over the last few seasons. Although they were eliminated in the second round this year, their two consecutive WCF appearances indicate that the team is only a few tweaks away from making it all the way to the NBA Finals.

In this regard, adding a player with championship experience may be exactly what they need. But Kyrie Irving may not be the best bet.

Irving, for all his brilliance when available, is a high-risk investment. While he is immensely capable of leading teams through the playoffs (with the right supporting cast), he has become injury-prone over the last few years.

Since his first full season in Dallas (2023-24), Irving has failed to appear in more than 55 games. When factoring in the 65-game eligibility rule for end-of-season awards, having a superstar who isn’t consistently capable of meeting that mark may not be as worthwhile for a title-contending team as advertised.

Thus, even though Anthony Edwards may be inclined to join forces with Kyrie Irving, it may not be the best move for the team. However, with a pressing need to address their point guard issue, the Wolves would be advised to keep searching for alternatives.