Lakers Unlikely To Land Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler Or Peyton Watson This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ inspiring postseason run was cut short by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. While this hinted at some optimism within the fan base for the team to make the necessary roster changes and become a genuine title contender, it would appear the Lakers have other plans.

According to a recent report by Heavy’s Sean Deveney, the Lakers are unlikely to make any major roster changes in the offseason. Thus, even though the franchise was linked with star-caliber talent like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, and Peyton Watson, the Purple and Gold may not pursue them at all, as Deveney wrote:

“Increasingly, it looks like the massive changes fans want for the Lakers aren’t quite what the team has in mind. The plan appears to be to keep Austin Reaves, at something less than the maximum $240 million-plus, and to seek solutions at the center spot, an annual tradition in L.A.”

“Beyond that, dreams of adding restricted free agents Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, or Jalen Duren are almost certainly not happening,” he added.

This update is disheartening, to say the least. But it is equally difficult to argue with the rationale behind such a decision.

Duren, who could be due for a five-year extension in the $200+ million range, is safely outside of the Lakers’ budget. Although he would be ideal for the Lakers, given his averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game, he remains vital to the Pistons, who could retain him, though his potential contract value may have taken a hit.

Kessler was another player whom the Lakers pursued last offseason. With averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game before his injury this season, he showed remarkable growth as a viable big man option.

The Purple and Gold may have a better chance of signing him this season, as Kessler’s camp is reportedly demanding a $25+ million extension. Realistically, however, the Jazz may be unwilling to part with him after acquiring players like Jaren Jackson Jr. to boost their roster strength ahead of the February trade deadline.

Finally, Watson (14.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.1 BPG) was also identified as an intriguing target following his growth with the Nuggets this season. Given Denver’s salary cap issues this year, the Lakers may find it easier to pursue Watson than the other two. But considering how invested the Nuggets are in retaining him, Denver may clear cap space to ensure he stays with the team.

There is less reason to be disheartened when noting that the franchise is acting in accordance with its plans.

The Lakers had already asserted their stance on roster building during last year’s offseason. Apart from offering a sizable extension to Luka Doncic, the Purple and Gold made sure not to take on additional salaries, primarily to maintain cap flexibility in 2026 and 2027.

Now, despite Doncic’s absence for the playoffs, the team made it out of the first round behind some inspiring performances by LeBron James. When also factoring in Austin Reaves‘ development over the season, and his display in the playoffs, Reaves has also shown himself to be worth a max extension.

Thus, the Lakers find themselves at an impasse.

For all intents and purposes, unless James accepts a significant pay cut, the Lakers will not be able to retain him and Reaves. Should they choose to retain both, they won’t have enough money to make the necessary free agent signings.

Inevitably, this relegates their chances of pursuing Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, or Peyton Watson in free agency. However, pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade remains an avenue worth exploring.

The Lakers’ most valuable trade assets going into the summer will be Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Should the Lakers opt to sign-and-trade Reaves for a player like Duren, there is some potential for the Purple and Gold to address their big man problem. Similarly, by doing the same with Hachimura, the Lakers make him a viable trade asset in a deal for Watson, though they would have to include salary filler and considerable draft compensation.

This approach may work in theory, but realistically, making this deal is far more challenging. Thus, until there is a decisive update on James’ return and Reaves’ new contract, it is safer to assume the Lakers will only sign low-cost, high-value rotational pieces in the offseason.