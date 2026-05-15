Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Jalen Duren Could Have Cost Himself a $200 Million Max Deal

The top-seeded Detroit Pistons find themselves on the verge of elimination after suffering a 117-113 loss in overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. Although some controversial calls may have affected the outcome, the underwhelming performances of players like Jalen Duren may demand more attention.

Jalen Duren is widely viewed as one of the best young centers in the NBA. After a breakout season with the Pistons, Duren was penciled in for a hefty contract extension this summer, ranging upwards of $200 million over five years. However, in light of his playoff performances, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith explained why he may have ruined his chances of securing a max deal on “First Take.”

When asked whether his shortcomings against the Cavaliers would affect eventual contract negotiations, Smith replied:

“Hell yes. I can’t listen. He’s young enough where he’s able to say, ‘Look at my upside. Get the hell over it and give me my money.’ He is young enough to have that argument. But he needs to understand that’s the only argument he has. Because the way that he has performed, he has been anemic, to say the least.”

“This dude averaged 19 [points] a game, was an All-Star, and you had 10 points a game, a virtual no-show. J.B. Bickerstaff doesn’t even go to you in the fourth quarter… That is very, very bad, and you have to look at him.”

Stephen A. Smith’s critique is justified, to say the least. In the regular season, Jalen Duren looked nothing short of dominant. After asserting himself as an elite two-way big man with a versatile offensive skill set, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game, Duren looked like a legitimate star.

However, in the postseason, Jalen Duren’s stats have taken a nosedive (10.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 0.7 SPG). Now, considering that he has posted consecutive games with single-digit contributions (Game 4: 8 PTS, 2 REB; Game 5: 9 PTS, 5 REB), legitimate questions arise about his ability to compete in the playoffs.

Despite this, Smith added:

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s going to get his paper because he deserves it. But it’s hard. It’s not hard to make the long-term commitment to him because the upside is great. It is hard to make a long-term commitment at the numbers that he is going to want, because the numbers he is going to want should be for a perennial All-Star, who you can rely upon come postseason time, and he has not proven that yet.”

As Smith noted, Jalen Duren is more than deserving of an extension. At 22, Duren has displayed the tools to become an elite two-way big man, making him a high-value asset, especially for a team like the Detroit Pistons.

As mentioned earlier, Duren could demand a five-year, $200+ million deal, with the capacity for a $287 million extension if he earns an All-NBA selection. While the latter seems unlikely, the initial deal is also quite lucrative. Unfortunately, his postseason showcase may have hurt his chances of securing a huge contract.

With the Pistons facing elimination in Game 6, the next game may be the last opportunity for Jalen Duren to redeem himself. However, should the 22-year-old come up short yet again, he and his agents may not have much flexibility while engaging in contract discussions with the front office. Given that he is also a restricted free agent this summer, Duren may already be in a vulnerable position.