Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 6 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 6 is at Rocket Arena on Friday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the Cavaliers leading the Pistons 3-2. The situation is direct. The Cavaliers can close the series at home and reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons need one road win to force Game 7.

Game 5 changed the series. The Cavaliers won 117-113 in overtime after trailing by nine points with a little more than two minutes left in regulation. James Harden scored 30 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Donovan Mitchell added 21 points. Cade Cunningham had 39 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, but the Pistons did not get enough from the rest of the offense.

The Pistons led by 15 points in the first half and were ahead 103-94 late in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers answered with a 13-0 run and held the Pistons scoreless for five minutes from late regulation into overtime. That is the series problem now. The Pistons have had control in several stretches, but the Cavaliers have been better in the final stages during the last three games.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

No players listed.

Pistons

Duncan Robinson: Questionable (lower back soreness)

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (left adductor strain)

Caris LeVert: Questionable (right heel contusion)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers have the advantage because they have won three straight games and finally won on the road. That was the missing piece after the first four games. The Pistons protected home court in Games 1 and 2. The Cavaliers protected home court in Games 3 and 4. Game 5 broke the pattern. Now the Cavaliers return home with control of the series.

The biggest change is Harden. He was not efficient in Game 5, shooting 8-of-21 from the field and 3-of-10 from three, but he controlled enough key moments. He got to the line 14 times, made 11 free throws, had six assists, and added three blocks. That is the version the Cavaliers need. Not perfect shooting. Control, pressure, and late-game decision-making.

Mitchell does not need to score 40 if Harden plays like that. He scored 21 points in Game 5, but his late three in overtime pushed the Cavaliers ahead by seven with 2:39 left. The Pistons can survive one Cavaliers star producing. They have not survived when Harden and Mitchell both create pressure late.

The Cavaliers also fixed part of their turnover problem. They allowed 20 Pistons points off turnovers in the first half of Game 5, then only seven the rest of the game. That is the basic Game 6 formula. Protect the ball, force the Pistons into half-court offense, and make Cunningham carry a non-shooting lineup.

Max Strus is also giving them a real spacing edge. He made six threes in Game 5 and had the big steal on Cunningham in overtime. The Cavaliers need that shooting because the Pistons want to load up on Mitchell and Harden. If Strus hits early, the floor opens for drives and Allen rolls.

The Cavaliers also have the health edge. Their injury report is empty. The Pistons have three questionable rotation players. In a Game 6 after an overtime loss, that is important. The Cavaliers should push pace after stops and test the Pistons’ legs early.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons still have Cade Cunningham, and that gives them a real chance. He had 39 points and nine assists in Game 5. He shot 13-of-27 from the field and 6-of-10 from three. That is elite production in a high-pressure road-style game. The Cavaliers slowed him late, but they did not solve him for 48 minutes.

The issue is help. Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points in Game 5 after entering the starting lineup with Robinson out, but no other Pistons player scored more than 13. That cannot happen again. If Cunningham has to create every good shot, the Cavaliers will keep trapping him late and forcing the ball out of his hands.

Robinson’s status is huge. The Pistons missed his shooting in Game 5 because his spacing would have opened the floor for Cunningham. If Robinson plays and moves well, the Pistons get a better weak-side threat. If he is out or limited, the Cavaliers can send more bodies at Cunningham without paying as much.

The Pistons also need better late-game execution. They were ahead 103-94 and did not score for five minutes. That is not only bad shooting. It is slow spacing, late-clock pressure, and not enough second-side action. Harris needs more touches. Duren needs to screen harder. Jenkins and Thompson have to make faster decisions when the Cavaliers trap Cunningham.

The Pistons can win Game 6 if they keep the game physical. They have already shown they can build leads against this team. The problem is finishing. Game 6 cannot become another final five minutes of Cunningham against two defenders.

X-Factors

Max Strus is one of the Cavaliers’ main X-factors. His 20 points in Game 5 changed the spacing. The Pistons cannot help the same way when he is making shots. If Strus gives them 15-18 points again, the Cavaliers’ offense becomes much easier.

Evan Mobley has to control the defensive middle. He tied Game 5 at 103 with free throws and has been one of the reasons the Cavaliers can switch coverages on Cunningham. His rim protection and short-roll decisions are key. If Mobley is active, the Pistons have fewer easy counters.

Duncan Robinson is the Pistons’ biggest swing. If he plays, he gives Cunningham the spacing he lacked in Game 5. If he does not, the Pistons need Jenkins, LeVert if available, or Harris to hit enough threes to keep the Cavaliers honest.

Jalen Duren has to win the interior and create second chances. The Pistons do not need a huge scoring game from him, but they need rebounds, screens, and rim pressure. If Allen and Mobley control the paint, the Pistons will depend too much on Cunningham pull-ups.

Prediction

The Pistons have enough to force Game 7 if Cunningham gets real help. He has been too good to dismiss, and the Cavaliers still have stretches where the offense gets slow. But the series has turned. The Cavaliers have won three straight, have the healthier roster, and now have two reliable late-game creators with Harden and Mitchell.

The Game 5 comeback should carry into Game 6. The Cavaliers are at home, their spacing is better, and the Pistons’ injury questions are real. Cunningham makes it close, but the Cavaliers should close the series.

Prediction: Cavaliers 111, Pistons 104