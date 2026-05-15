How The Warriors Could Land Joel Embiid This Summer: 2 Blockbuster Paths To Pair Him With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are heading into what’s expected to be a transformative 2026 offseason for the franchise. After missing the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the franchise almost lost head coach Steve Kerr to retirement before the four-time champion coach signed on for another two years with the franchise. He wouldn’t return unless he knew the team would make strong win-now moves to fix the team’s roster this summer.

The Warriors have been linked to several star players around the NBA already, including the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard. The most recent name linked with the Warriors is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, following Philly’s season-ending second-round exit. Jeff Teague has posed a potential scenario in which the Warriors trade Draymond Green for Embiid.

“They’re going to trade Draymond,” said Teague on ‘Club 520.’ “This is just me thinking out loud. They’re gonna trade Draymond and somebody else. Go for Embiid, bro. I’m thinking you’ve got to make a splash. You can’t get Giannis. You can’t get Kawhi. You’ve got to get somebody that effective for Steph. The most available person is Embiid. He’s still got years on his contract.”

Golden State is heading into next season with Stephen Curry still leading the franchise, but no co-star in sight since Jimmy Butler will miss most of the 2026-27 season healing from his torn ACL. The Warriors can’t afford to have almost $60 million committed to an injured 36-year-old forward if they hope to be competitive, so a move for a star like Embiid makes sense. But whether the Warriors use Green or Butler to make the deal happen is a different matter entirely.

Let’s examine two different scenarios: one where Golden State uses Butler’s contract in a three-team trade to acquire Embiid, and another based on Teague’s idea of trading Green to make this happen.

Scenario 1

Golden State Warriors Receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Domantas Sabonis, De’Andre Hunter, No. 11 Pick (2026 Draft), 2032 Second-Round Pick (GSW), 2033 Second-Round Pick (GSW)

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2028 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2031 First-Round Pick (GSW)

This would be a blockbuster trade that helps two NBA contenders make roster-changing additions, while the Sacramento Kings embrace their rebuild by absorbing Butler’s expiring $56.8 million contract as he rehabs from his torn ACL. There aren’t many competitive ways forward for the Kings to become a Playoff-caliber team by next season, so it’s best if they start their rebuild by cashing in on Domantas Sabonis ($45,472,000) for two first-round picks.

The 76ers received Sabonis to be an All-Star caliber player at center. While he won’t have Embiid’s offensive production, Sabonis is a triple-double threat that can help boost Philly’s lack of playmaking beyond Tyrese Maxey while being one of the best rebounders in the NBA. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 19 games as the Kings started tanking early, but a healthy Sabonis as the second or third option on the 76ers could be lethal.

The 76ers also receive a rotational wing like De’Andre Hunter ($24,910,714), who’s a three-and-D forward and on an expiring contract. He averaged 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds last season and could enjoy a revival in a contract year with the contending 76ers. They also get the opportunity to add a cost-controlled rotation player with the Warriors’ No. 11 pick, potentially targeting 23-year-old Yaxel Lendeborg to fill their hole at power forward.

The Warriors lose one player who was anyway going to miss next season and add Embiid ($57,985,752), who averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 38 games in an injury-riddled season. The franchise could still re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and have two high-caliber centers on the roster, as both are bound to miss several games over a season with their pre-existing injury histories.

Adding Embiid changes their offense entirely, although it would also mean a slower style of play to accommodate Embiid. It might hurt the rhythm of Kerr’s motion offense, but to have a three-level scorer of Embiid’s caliber at center would transform the Warriors into contenders, especially if they re-sign Porzingis and have Draymond continuing to be the defensive foundation, but now with another All-Defense caliber contributor like Embiid as his center.

Scenario 2

Golden State Warriors Receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, No. 11 Pick (2026 Draft), 2028 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2031 First-Round Pick (GSW)

The Warriors have indicated they don’t want to unceremoniously trade Butler away, although it’s hard to see how they can hope to build a contender around Curry while letting his contract stay on the books. With Teague mentioning Green ($27,678,571), presuming Green accepts his player option, as the prime piece in this package, it’d likely mean the Warriors also have to sign-and-trade Porzingis on probably a two-year, $60 million deal with a team option, effectively making him a $30 million expiring contract to the 76ers to match Embiid’s deal.

The 76ers find a solution to their power forward issues by adding Green, who averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season. He won’t be an offensive contributor, but the 76ers showed this season that they can be a strong offense without Embiid while being led by Maxey. If Paul George has a healthy season and V.J. Edgecombe takes a step forward, Green would be the perfect complementary piece to push their core toward contention. He’s a strong playmaker and consistently remains one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

Adding Porzingis would fill the hole Embiid leaves at center with a stretch big man that can protect the rim. His scoring game isn’t as diverse as Embiid’s, but he averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 32 games last season, and is an effective big man for his position. He brings similar injury concerns to the table, so the 76ers are already well-equipped to handle a potentially absent starting center. He did end the season healthy, so the 76ers could have high hopes.

The Warriors would have a barebones roster around Curry and Embiid if they made this deal. They’d inevitably be forced to trade Butler’s contract to fill out this rotation, as Curry, Butler, and Embiid on the same team is unsustainable, as they’re three of the 10 biggest contracts in the NBA. Given it would potentially take three first-round picks on top of that to make this deal happen, it’s best if the Warriors find another way of making a trade for Embiid a reality.