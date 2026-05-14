Steve Kerr Would Have Retired If Warriors Had Lost To Clippers In Play-In Tournament

Steve Kerr reportedly came extremely close to walking away from the Golden State Warriors before the franchise’s play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers changed everything.

According to Wright Thompson of ESPN, Kerr entered the Warriors’ first play-in game against the Clippers believing his legendary coaching run in Golden State was essentially over. Thompson revealed Kerr privately felt “95 percent” certain he would retire once the season ended.

“I think it’s over,” Kerr reportedly said quietly before the game.

At the time, the Warriors’ season felt broken.

Golden State had stumbled to a disappointing 37-45 record and finished 10th in the Western Conference standings. Injuries destroyed much of the season. Stephen Curry appeared in only 43 games. Jimmy Butler played just 38 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Internal tension surrounding Jonathan Kuminga also became one of the biggest storylines of the year.

Kerr reportedly felt emotionally drained by the end of the season. Thompson described the Warriors coach as melancholy while sitting inside a Beverly Hills hotel restaurant before the play-in matchup. Kerr reflected on how much the connection and spirit of the Warriors’ dynasty had faded compared to their peak championship years.

Then the Warriors beat the Clippers 126-121. That victory apparently shifted Kerr’s thinking completely.

Golden State’s season eventually ended days later after a humiliating 111-96 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns in the next stage of the play-in tournament. But by then, Kerr had already reconsidered retirement.

Instead of walking away, Kerr signed a new two-year extension to remain with the franchise through 2028.

The decision confirmed one thing clearly. The Warriors still believe their championship window with Curry remains alive.

Kerr has become one of the greatest coaches in NBA history during his 12-year run in Golden State. Since taking over in 2014, he has compiled a 604-353 regular-season record, won four NBA championships, reached six NBA Finals, and helped build one of basketball’s greatest dynasties.

Still, questions surrounding the franchise remain massive. Golden State looked old and overmatched throughout much of the season. The Warriors ranked just 22nd offensively and struggled badly against younger, more athletic teams. There are also major roster concerns entering next season, especially with Butler and Moses Moody both dealing with long-term injuries that could sideline them for most or all of the 2026-27 campaign.

Yet Kerr’s staying signals the organization is refusing to rebuild. Recent reports suggested the Warriors still believe they can pursue another superstar this offseason, with names like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard linked to potential blockbuster scenarios.

For Kerr personally, though, the play-in victory over the Clippers appears to have changed the emotional direction of his career.

One more win gave him one more reason to keep coaching.