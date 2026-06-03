Greg Oden Claims LeBron James Is Technically The GOAT Due To One Reason

Greg Oden says LeBron James is 'technically' the greatest player ever when judged strictly by career numbers and statistical accomplishments.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Greg Oden played alongside LeBron James during the 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat, and while he grew up watching Michael Jordan dominate the NBA, the former No. 1 overall pick believes the numbers leave little room for debate when it comes to basketball greatness.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Oden was asked about the never-ending GOAT debate and gave a fascinating answer.

“Technically, by the numbers, before we go into that argument, technically, by the numbers, he is the greatest basketball player to ever live. But I grew up with Michael. And Steph changed the game like everybody else. But I also think Wilt and Bill Russell, those are my guys too.”

Oden’s comment centered on one key factor: LeBron James’ statistical résumé.

From a pure numbers standpoint, James has built perhaps the most complete career in NBA history. He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer (43,440), ranks 4th among the all-time leaders in assists (12,016 assists), played the most seasons (23), most games in the regular season (1,622) and the playoffs (302), most wins (1,236), and has the most All-Star (22) and All-NBA selections (21), all along with over two decades of elite production. Few players in league history have combined scoring, playmaking, rebounding, durability, and longevity at the level James has maintained.

Even at 41 years old, LeBron remained productive this season. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field. While no longer at his peak, he continues to perform at a level that most players never reach during any stage of their careers.

Oden’s comments are notable because he has consistently spoken highly of James in the past. He previously stated that LeBron could eventually retire as the undisputed greatest player of all time, pointing to both his longevity and unmatched statistical achievements.

Of course, Oden stopped short of definitively crowning James as the GOAT. Like many basketball fans, he admitted his personal basketball upbringing still influences how he views the debate.

Michael Jordan remains the standard for many because of his six championships, six Finals MVP awards, and perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. Others point to Stephen Curry’s revolutionary impact on the game, while legends such as Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell continue to hold a special place in basketball history because of their dominance during earlier eras.

The interview also touched on Oden’s own struggles during his NBA career. The former Ohio State star recently revealed how severe injuries led him down a path of self-medication, where he relied on multiple sleep aids, painkillers, alcohol, Percocet, and Vicodin just to get roughly four hours of sleep per night.

Those challenges ultimately prevented Oden from reaching his enormous basketball potential, but they also gave him a unique perspective on greatness. Having shared a locker room with LeBron and witnessed firsthand what sustained excellence looks like, Oden understands the difficulty of maintaining elite performance over time.

Whether fans agree with him or not, Oden’s position reflects a growing viewpoint around the league. The GOAT debate remains subjective, but when it comes strictly to career numbers, longevity, and statistical accomplishments, he believes LeBron James sits alone at the top of the mountain.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images LeBron James Explains How He Memorizes All Of His Handshakes With Teammates
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like