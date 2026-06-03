Greg Oden Claims LeBron James Is Technically The GOAT Due To One Reason

Greg Oden played alongside LeBron James during the 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat, and while he grew up watching Michael Jordan dominate the NBA, the former No. 1 overall pick believes the numbers leave little room for debate when it comes to basketball greatness.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Oden was asked about the never-ending GOAT debate and gave a fascinating answer.

“Technically, by the numbers, before we go into that argument, technically, by the numbers, he is the greatest basketball player to ever live. But I grew up with Michael. And Steph changed the game like everybody else. But I also think Wilt and Bill Russell, those are my guys too.”

Oden’s comment centered on one key factor: LeBron James’ statistical résumé.

From a pure numbers standpoint, James has built perhaps the most complete career in NBA history. He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer (43,440), ranks 4th among the all-time leaders in assists (12,016 assists), played the most seasons (23), most games in the regular season (1,622) and the playoffs (302), most wins (1,236), and has the most All-Star (22) and All-NBA selections (21), all along with over two decades of elite production. Few players in league history have combined scoring, playmaking, rebounding, durability, and longevity at the level James has maintained.

Even at 41 years old, LeBron remained productive this season. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field. While no longer at his peak, he continues to perform at a level that most players never reach during any stage of their careers.

Oden’s comments are notable because he has consistently spoken highly of James in the past. He previously stated that LeBron could eventually retire as the undisputed greatest player of all time, pointing to both his longevity and unmatched statistical achievements.

Of course, Oden stopped short of definitively crowning James as the GOAT. Like many basketball fans, he admitted his personal basketball upbringing still influences how he views the debate.

Michael Jordan remains the standard for many because of his six championships, six Finals MVP awards, and perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. Others point to Stephen Curry’s revolutionary impact on the game, while legends such as Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell continue to hold a special place in basketball history because of their dominance during earlier eras.

The interview also touched on Oden’s own struggles during his NBA career. The former Ohio State star recently revealed how severe injuries led him down a path of self-medication, where he relied on multiple sleep aids, painkillers, alcohol, Percocet, and Vicodin just to get roughly four hours of sleep per night.

Those challenges ultimately prevented Oden from reaching his enormous basketball potential, but they also gave him a unique perspective on greatness. Having shared a locker room with LeBron and witnessed firsthand what sustained excellence looks like, Oden understands the difficulty of maintaining elite performance over time.

Whether fans agree with him or not, Oden’s position reflects a growing viewpoint around the league. The GOAT debate remains subjective, but when it comes strictly to career numbers, longevity, and statistical accomplishments, he believes LeBron James sits alone at the top of the mountain.