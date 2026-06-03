Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 1 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 1 is at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs enter the NBA Finals after beating the Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Knicks enter with 11 straight playoff wins after sweeping the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game. That is the main Game 1 matchup. Wembanyama controls the paint. Brunson controls the ball. The team that wins that first pressure point gets the early series edge.

The Spurs also come in after a seven-game series. Wembanyama had 22 points in Game 7, Julian Champagnie scored 20 points with 18 from three-pointers, Stephon Castle had 16 points, De’Aaron Fox had 15, and Dylan Harper added 12. The Knicks are more rested, but the Spurs have home court. That is the first Game 1 tension.

Injury Report

Spurs

No players listed.

Knicks

Mitchell Robinson: Questionable (fractured right fifth metacarpal)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have the best defensive player in the series. Wembanyama’s 3.5 blocks per game are only the visible part. The bigger point is shot selection. Teams change drives when he is near the rim. The Knicks like Brunson getting into the paint, Towns spacing, Hart cutting, and Bridges attacking closeouts. Wembanyama can disturb all of that if he stays out of foul trouble.

The Spurs also have the better rim pressure. Wembanyama is giving them 11.8 rebounds per game, and the Knicks may not have Robinson at full level. Robinson is questionable after surgery on a fractured right fifth metacarpal. If he is limited, the Knicks lose their best offensive rebounder and one of their only real interior bodies against Wembanyama.

Fox is the other pressure point. He has played through an ankle issue, but he is expected to be available. His speed gives the Spurs a second way to attack Brunson and Towns in space. If Fox can get downhill, the Knicks cannot sit all their help near Wembanyama.

The Spurs also held their last three opponents to 41.3% shooting. That number matters more than a regular defensive label. It shows the playoff defense is not only Wembanyama blocks. It is size, weak-side rotations, and length around the ball.

The concern is rest. The Spurs had to play Game 7 in OKC. The Knicks swept the Cavaliers and have had more time. Game 1 has to start with active legs from Castle, Vassell, Fox, and Harper. If the Spurs start slow, the Knicks can put them into a half-court chase.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The Knicks have the form advantage. They have won 11 straight playoff games. They swept the 76ers and the Cavaliers, and they have not had to play since May 25. That rest is important because the Spurs come from a seven-game Western Conference Finals.

Brunson is the reason the Knicks can win Game 1. His 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game are the engine. He can attack drop coverage, force switches, and pull help toward the middle. The Spurs have Castle, Fox, Vassell, and Champagnie to throw at him, but Brunson has already handled different coverages all playoffs.

Towns is the big tactical piece. If Wembanyama guards him, Towns can pull him away from the rim. If Wembanyama stays closer to the paint, Towns gets cleaner threes and handoff actions. That is the Knicks’ best way to move Wembanyama out of his strongest area.

The Knicks also have more wing size than most Spurs opponents. Bridges, Hart, and OG Anunoby can defend multiple spots. Anunoby gives them the best first look at Wembanyama on switches and at Fox on emergency possessions. Hart gives rebounding and physicality. Bridges gives a long defender for Vassell and Castle.

The biggest question is Robinson. If he plays and can use his right hand well enough, the Knicks get offensive rebounding and rim defense. If he cannot play, Ariel Hukporti may need minutes. That is a large drop in a Finals opener against Wembanyama.

X-Factors

Devin Vassell is a major Spurs X-factor. He is putting up 13.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the playoffs, with 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. His shooting is the key part: 35.6% from three on 6.6 attempts per game. The Knicks will send help toward Wembanyama and Fox. Vassell has to punish that with quick threes and closeout attacks. If he gets near 16-20 points, the Knicks cannot keep shrinking the floor.

Stephon Castle is important because of Brunson. He is averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in the playoffs while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.3% from three. The turnovers are the issue, at 3.7 per game, but his size and creation still matter. Castle has to defend Brunson without fouling, run second-side offense, and keep the Spurs organized when Fox sits.

Mitchell Robinson is the Knicks’ biggest injury X-factor. He is averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in only 14.2 minutes per game in the playoffs, while shooting 73.7% from the field. The role is small, but the impact is specific. He gives the Knicks offensive rebounding, vertical size, and another body against Wembanyama. If Robinson is limited, the Knicks have to use Towns more at center, and that makes the glass harder.

OG Anunoby is the biggest Knicks defensive X-factor. He is averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks in the playoffs. He is shooting 57.7% from the field and 48.3% from three, so the Spurs cannot treat him only as a defender. If Anunoby keeps hitting corner threes and stays physical against Spurs wings, the Knicks can use their best closing lineup with more two-way balance.

Prediction

The Knicks are rested and hotter. Brunson gives them a clean half-court offense, and Towns can force Wembanyama into difficult decisions. That is enough to make Game 1 close.

Still, the Spurs have home court and the best two-way player in the series. Wembanyama should control the rim, and Fox gives them enough guard pressure. Robinson’s injury makes this matchup harder for the Knicks inside.

Prediction: Spurs 108, Knicks 103