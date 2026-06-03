Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares His Two Red Flags In A Teammate

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has seen it all at this point. Antetokounmpo just finished his 13th season in the NBA, and having won a championship in 2021, he knows exactly what it takes to get to the mountaintop. The 10-time All-Star also knows what can stop a team from getting there, and he was asked what he considers a red flag in a teammate during an appearance on the Eye for the Game podcast.

“There’s two,” Antetokounmpo said. “One, a guy that doesn’t work, doesn’t have high ambition about himself or the team, but then goes and pulls like a young fellow with him. That’s a no-no. That’s a red flag.”

Antetokounmpo doesn’t want such a character to have a negative influence on a younger teammate.

“I’m not a coach, but I am, as you said, the head of the snake,” Antetokounmpo said. “When a guy at the end of the bench is like, ‘Hey man, I can do that. Man, I should be getting more minutes. It’s me and they.’ Like it’s separating the team, the guy at the end of the bench.

“It’s very, very important as a leader, as a coach, to the end of the bench, the 15th guy, the 12th guy, has to be positive,” Antetokounmpo continued. “Because if that guy is positive, it translates all the way to the front. And I think in winning teams, everybody knows the roles, it’s clear. They know when they get the opportunity, they have to be ready, but also they don’t disrupt the rhythm and the energy of the team.”

Antetokounmpo says those players at the end of the bench need to understand the bigger picture. It’s about the team, not just them. Even if you’re not necessarily too happy about the situation you find yourself in, you have to put your best foot forward. You have to be happy about someone else’s success, almost as if it were your own. Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis, is a great example of someone who does just that.

It’s groups that are connected in this manner and work their socks off that get to taste ultimate glory. If there are a couple of players who are only looking out for themselves, that could mess everything up.

We can look at the Victor Wembanyama-led 2025-26 San Antonio Spurs as a great example of everything you want in a team. Keldon Johnson just won Sixth Man of the Year, but he hasn’t caused a fuss about Dylan Harper becoming the first player off the bench for the Spurs as these playoffs have gone on. Harper could even have a case to start, with how well he’s playing, but he’s content operating in a reserve role.

A veteran like Harrison Barnes has seen his playing time plummet in the postseason, but he is still being a great influence on these young players. This is a very connected group, and with the roster bursting with talent, too, it’s no surprise they’re in the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo’s Bucks were just like this in 2021. Unfortunately, things have changed a lot since then, as the roster has been overhauled. They didn’t really look like a group that was together all season long.

The Bucks went 32-50 in 2025-26 and finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo’s missing time with injury also played a part in that, as he only played in 36 games. The 31-year-old did dominate when he played, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

With the Bucks going nowhere, it seems likely Antetokounmpo will be wearing another jersey at the start of next season. The trade market for him is said to be lukewarm, though, due to concerns about his health. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.