Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares His Two Red Flags In A Teammate

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains how players with those red flags can hurt a team.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has seen it all at this point. Antetokounmpo just finished his 13th season in the NBA, and having won a championship in 2021, he knows exactly what it takes to get to the mountaintop. The 10-time All-Star also knows what can stop a team from getting there, and he was asked what he considers a red flag in a teammate during an appearance on the Eye for the Game podcast.

“There’s two,” Antetokounmpo said. “One, a guy that doesn’t work, doesn’t have high ambition about himself or the team, but then goes and pulls like a young fellow with him. That’s a no-no. That’s a red flag.”

Antetokounmpo doesn’t want such a character to have a negative influence on a younger teammate.

“I’m not a coach, but I am, as you said, the head of the snake,” Antetokounmpo said. “When a guy at the end of the bench is like, ‘Hey man, I can do that. Man, I should be getting more minutes. It’s me and they.’ Like it’s separating the team, the guy at the end of the bench.

“It’s very, very important as a leader, as a coach, to the end of the bench, the 15th guy, the 12th guy, has to be positive,” Antetokounmpo continued. “Because if that guy is positive, it translates all the way to the front. And I think in winning teams, everybody knows the roles, it’s clear. They know when they get the opportunity, they have to be ready, but also they don’t disrupt the rhythm and the energy of the team.”

Antetokounmpo says those players at the end of the bench need to understand the bigger picture. It’s about the team, not just them. Even if you’re not necessarily too happy about the situation you find yourself in, you have to put your best foot forward. You have to be happy about someone else’s success, almost as if it were your own. Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis, is a great example of someone who does just that.

It’s groups that are connected in this manner and work their socks off that get to taste ultimate glory. If there are a couple of players who are only looking out for themselves, that could mess everything up.

We can look at the Victor Wembanyama-led 2025-26 San Antonio Spurs as a great example of everything you want in a team. Keldon Johnson just won Sixth Man of the Year, but he hasn’t caused a fuss about Dylan Harper becoming the first player off the bench for the Spurs as these playoffs have gone on. Harper could even have a case to start, with how well he’s playing, but he’s content operating in a reserve role.

A veteran like Harrison Barnes has seen his playing time plummet in the postseason, but he is still being a great influence on these young players. This is a very connected group, and with the roster bursting with talent, too, it’s no surprise they’re in the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo’s Bucks were just like this in 2021. Unfortunately, things have changed a lot since then, as the roster has been overhauled. They didn’t really look like a group that was together all season long.

The Bucks went 32-50 in 2025-26 and finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo’s missing time with injury also played a part in that, as he only played in 36 games. The 31-year-old did dominate when he played, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

With the Bucks going nowhere, it seems likely Antetokounmpo will be wearing another jersey at the start of next season. The trade market for him is said to be lukewarm, though, due to concerns about his health. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images De’Aaron Fox Speaks On His Relationship With Mike Brown; Says He Elevates The New York Knicks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like