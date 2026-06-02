Jalen Brunson Admits He Had Imposter Syndrome While Playing With Luka Doncic

Jalen Brunson reveals he felt the imposter syndrome when he played with Luka Doncic on the Mavericks in his rookie year.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jalen Brunson Admits He Had Imposter Syndrome While Playing With Luka Doncic
Credit: Fadeaway World

Jalen Brunson is set to lead the Knicks as they compete on the biggest stage in the league, the NBA Finals, against the Spurs, for a shot at winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in 53 years (New York last won in 1973).

As San Antonio gets ready to host Game 1, Jalen Brunson spoke to the media tonight and addressed whether he ever felt imposter syndrome in his career, the feeling that he doesn’t belong at the level at which he’s playing. And the Knicks’ point guard admitted that the only time he ever felt such an emotion was in his rookie year on the Mavericks.

“The only time is probably my rookie year… playing pickup with the team in Dallas and then obviously watching Luka doing his thing so effortlessly,” said Brunson in his conversation with the press.

“It’s something I talked about a while ago as well. That was probably the only time, and it made me kind of question myself to see how hard I actually had to work to be in the position that I wanted to be.”

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson were both drafted into the NBA in 2018 by the Mavericks. While Doncic was a top-five pick, Brunson was the 33rd overall pick from the second round.

Subsequently, in his rookie year, Doncic was mostly starting over Brunson, who came off the bench for most of the season. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while playing less than 22 minutes per game (21.8 to be precise). He shot 46.7% from the floor and 34.8% from behind the three-point line.

Simultaneously, Luka Doncic was averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while playing over 31 minutes per game and shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc. He also won the Rookie of the Year award. Probably the point at which Brunson questioned his own position the most.

Both Brunson and Doncic share an amicable relationship, so it’s not like the feeling was stemming from a hostile place. But this goes to show that even the biggest celebrities and athletes find themselves in positions where they feel inferior to others and feel like they don’t belong.

But what makes them the superstars they become is the ability to overcome that adversity and let it fuel their motivation to excel beyond expectations. And that is what Brunson did.

We can endlessly argue the hypothetical scenarios, like what if Brunson and Doncic stayed together. But assuming that things would not have eventually changed on the Mavericks to accommodate the point guard more, leaving Dallas to join New York to lead his own team was arguably the best decision in Jalen Brunson’s career, as he is now on the verge of his first visit to the NBA Finals and proving his critics wrong.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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