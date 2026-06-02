Warriors Could Pursue LeBron James With $15.1 Million Offer

The idea of LeBron James leaving the Los Angeles Lakers once seemed impossible. Now, with questions surrounding his future, a surprising contender has emerged as a potential landing spot.

According to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, the Golden State Warriors are a legitimate option if James decides to leave Los Angeles this summer.

“If they maneuver their roster and payroll just enough, the Warriors could offer LeBron the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception, which is monumentally short of the $52.6 million he made this season but is more than some other possible teams could pay him.”

“I think the Warriors would be a very live option. Check that: I think the process has already started and the Warriors are a live option.”

Kawakami explained that if the Warriors can create enough financial flexibility, they could offer James the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. While that number is dramatically lower than the $52.6 million James earned this season, it would still give him an opportunity to join a contender without Golden State needing to gut its roster.

The report comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding James and the Lakers.

Multiple reports have suggested the Lakers could ask James to take a pay cut as they focus on building around Luka Doncic and re-signing Austin Reaves. There have also been reports suggesting Los Angeles would prioritize a long-term deal for Reaves over a short-term massive contract for James if faced with that decision. Former NBA guard Jeff Teague recently reacted strongly to those reports.

James remains productive despite entering his 24th NBA season. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range. He also played nearly 2,000 minutes during the regular season, continuing to prove his durability despite being 41 years old.

The Warriors present an interesting basketball fit.

For years, James and Stephen Curry battled on the biggest stage, meeting in four NBA Finals and defining an era of basketball. They have since developed a close friendship through Team USA and Olympic competition. James has also built strong relationships with Draymond Green and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

A lineup featuring Curry, James, Jimmy Butler, and Green would instantly become one of the most experienced and accomplished groups in NBA history.

The Warriors are reportedly searching for ways to remain competitive while also preserving their future assets. Unlike a blockbuster trade, signing James with the midlevel exception would allow Golden State to keep its draft picks and young players while adding one of the greatest players ever.

Still, significant hurdles remain. The Lakers remain the only contender capable of offering James substantially more money. Cleveland continues to be linked as a possible reunion destination, while retirement remains a possibility as well.

For now, James has not publicly indicated that he wants to leave Los Angeles. Austin Reaves recently stated that he wants to ‘run it back’ with both James and Doncic next season.

Yet as Kawakami noted, circumstances are changing quickly. If the Lakers and James cannot agree on a financial path forward, the Warriors could emerge as one of the most serious alternatives. What once sounded impossible may no longer be so far-fetched. After years of battling Stephen Curry, LeBron James could potentially finish his legendary career alongside him.