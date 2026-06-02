Andre Drummond Says Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant Threw Lot Of Centers Out Of League

Andre Drummond credited Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for changing basketball forever, and making it difficult for traditional centers to survive.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Andre Drummond has spent more than a decade battling some of the greatest players of his generation, and according to the veteran center, few players changed the NBA more than Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

During a recent appearance on Neon’s stream, Drummond reflected on what it was like facing the Golden State Warriors dynasty and how their style of basketball reshaped the league, particularly for traditional centers.

“I hated playing them. I would sleep a day early just for that game, knowing we had to chase those guys around. They changed the NBA. That Golden State Warriors team changed the league. Even before that, with just Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they changed the NBA and made it very hard for centers to stick around.”

“I’m blessed and grateful to still be here, but a lot of guys fizzled out because they weren’t able to shoot the three-ball. I provided a service teams need. Everybody needs a rebounder. So I managed to stick around. I was able to add a different layer to my game this year. So it’s an exciting time.”

Drummond’s comments highlight one of the biggest shifts in modern basketball. Before Curry’s rise, the NBA was still dominated by traditional big men who lived near the basket. Teams valued size, rebounding, and interior scoring. Then Curry and the Warriors arrived and stretched defenses to unprecedented levels.

Suddenly, centers were being forced to defend 25 feet from the basket. Players who could not switch onto guards or space the floor offensively quickly became liabilities. The league moved toward versatility, shooting, and pace. Many traditional centers struggled to adapt.

That service has been elite rebounding. Drummond has built one of the greatest rebounding resumes of the modern era. A two-time All-Star, four-time NBA rebounding champion, and All-NBA Third Team selection, he dominated the glass throughout his prime years with the Detroit Pistons.

His best statistical season came in 2017-18 when he averaged 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. For several seasons, Drummond was virtually guaranteed to produce a 15-point and 15-rebound stat line on any given night.

Across his career, he has averaged 12.1 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field, numbers that place him among the most productive rebounders of his era.

Even late in his career, Drummond continues to find ways to stay relevant. Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the field. More notably, he knocked down 35.6% of his three-point attempts, showing a willingness to adapt his game to the modern NBA.

That evolution is exactly what Drummond was talking about.

The Warriors‘ dynasty fundamentally changed basketball. Curry’s shooting range and Durant’s unique combination of size and skill forced teams to rethink roster construction. Traditional centers either adapted or disappeared.

Drummond was one of the few who managed to survive the transition. While many big men were pushed out of the league, his rebounding, physicality, and willingness to evolve helped him carve out a long NBA career. His comments serve as a reminder of just how dramatically Curry, Durant, and the Warriors changed the game, not only for fans watching from home, but for the players trying to stay in the league.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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