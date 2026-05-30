Warriors Insider Sparks Concern With Worrying Comments About Golden State’s Direction

For about a decade, the Golden State Warriors were the gold standard of the NBA. The Warriors made six trips to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2022, but postseason success has been hard to come by since then.

The Warriors have now missed the playoffs in two out of three seasons, and fans are hoping for a big move this summer, which would help the team get back to the top of the mountain. Their wish might not come true, though.

Warriors insider Anthony Slater made some concerning comments about the team’s direction during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Show.

“I’ve said this in the past couple of weeks, but I sense a decreased level of thirst from them to make a monster move, and you could hear that in Steve Kerr’s press conference afterwards about discussing the future of the franchise with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy and coming to a more realistic understanding that they aren’t chasing championships. They’re just kind of trying to guide out the Steph Curry era while protecting the future, and I believe using the 11th pick.”

The Warriors finishing with a 37-45 record in 2025-26 and missing the playoffs was disappointing, but it did net them the No. 11 pick in this upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. That is another quality asset they could offer as part of a package, but Slater thinks it is likelier that they use it to bring in a young player.

Now, the Warriors had put together an intriguing package for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Feb. 5 trade deadline that the Milwaukee Bucks rejected. They were expected to try again for Antetokounmpo this summer, but Slater says they aren’t confident about landing the 10-time All-Star.

“To me, the 11th pick will likely only be on the table if it’s the massive swing that you’re talking about,” Slater said. “If they can get in the Giannis conversation, which from my understanding, they’re not optimistic that they’re going to get into that conversation… At this point, I just don’t see them in the Giannis conversation.”

Slater didn’t shut the door on a move for Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, though. The Warriors were reportedly reasonably close to acquiring Leonard before the deadline, but the Clippers eventually pulled out of talks. Slater wonders whether getting the No. 5 pick in this draft makes them look at the long term and become more willing to part ways with their veteran forward.

It will be interesting to see what the Warriors end up doing this summer and how Stephen Curry reacts to their action or inaction. It was previously reported that Curry expects the team to add a major piece, such as Antetokounmpo or LeBron James. Is he going to be unhappy if no big name comes?

The 38-year-old Curry still wants to win championships. The four-time NBA champion continues to produce at a high level, too, averaging 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Warriors in 2025-26.

Curry may no longer be good enough to drag a team to a title, but he can still be the 1B next to a 1A. It would be a shame if he spent his final years on a team that just isn’t talented enough to compete with the big boys.