NBA Fans Are Pissed After Victor Wembanyama’s Secret Message To Spurs Teammates Is Revealed

NBA fans are outraged after Victor Wembanyama's secret in-game message is revealed.

Nico Martinez
6 Min Read
Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is widely beloved across the NBA community, but he’s catching some heat right now, emboldening his biggest critics. Specifically, it’s a moment in Game 5 that’s causing significant blowback for the French big man, despite today’s win.

In an exchange that went viral online, Wembanyama was seen whispering to his Spurs teammates, who then committed hard fouls on Jared McCain after checking into the game. At the time, we didn’t understand exactly what Victor said to his teammates, but we now know that it was a simple, two-word message: “hard fouls.”

There is no doubt now that the subsequent fouls on Jared McCain were intentional. He’s been bothering the Spurs throughout the series, using tough, physical defense to disrupt shooters and throw the whole rotation out of rhythm. Really, his entire team has been criticized for their sneaky, bully-ball tactics, and it’s the primary reason for the rise in intensity and emotion in the series.

In Game 5, it seems Victor finally had enough. With his team struggling and the Thunder up to their usual tricks, he felt it was necessary to play dirty and give the Thunder a taste of their own medicine. Jared McCain paid the price, at the direct orders of Wemby himself, who finished with just 20 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks on 26.7% shooting from the field in the 13-point loss (127-114).

Victor, who just became the NBA’s youngest Defensive Player of the Year, is taking his place as the future face of the NBA and is the next in line behind generational greats like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. While he’s typically celebrated for his maturity and humility, this scandal doesn’t look good for him. It portrays him as a dirty player who uses physical means to get his way when things aren’t working out.

“Can’t believe people like this guy, genuinely there is so much wrong with this, and it’s getting almost no attention because it doesn’t fit the narrative,” one fan wrote. “If Lu Dort said this, it would be front-page news all around the world.”

What’s most surprising here isn’t the fact that Victor was caught, but that the NBA isn’t doing anything to discourage it. So far, despite the public outrage, nothing has actually come from this recent “scandal.”

“Genuinely, how does the NBA not give him a flagrant for this or fine his *ss,” one fan posted. “Like this sh*t makes no sense, he just gets away with everything. If Draymond Green did this sh*t, they would have suspended him. NBA is a favoritism league.”

While most fans have been bashing Wembanyama, plenty have come to his defense, like this fan, who noted that just because Victor called for hard fouls doesn’t mean he was trying to hurt anyone.

“Wemby wasn’t telling them to hurt anyone, he was reminding them that playoff basketball requires physicality,” wrote the fan on X. “‘Hard fouls’ means making sure a guy doesn’t get an easy bucket, not headhunting. If you watch the replay, both fouls were hard but clean: body checks, no extra shoves, no dangerous landings. That’s what every coach preaches in a closeout game. Blaming Wemby for playing tough team defense is just looking for a villain.”

Regardless of the reason or motivation, fans couldn’t help but liken Victor to a mob boss who frequently issues threats and warnings to their enemies.

“This Spurs vs. Thunder series is getting deeply toxic,” one fan wrote. “Wemby is out here delivering warnings to veterans like a mob boss.”

Reputation matters in the NBA, and Victor will ruin his with more moments like that. As one of the NBA’s biggest stars, he has to set a better example than to start calling for hard fouls in the middle of a playoff game. Even against a Thunder team this dominant, Victor must find ways to contain his frustration and channel his rage into pure and utter dominance on the court.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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