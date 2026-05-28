NBA Fans Are Pissed After Victor Wembanyama’s Secret Message To Spurs Teammates Is Revealed

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is widely beloved across the NBA community, but he’s catching some heat right now, emboldening his biggest critics. Specifically, it’s a moment in Game 5 that’s causing significant blowback for the French big man, despite today’s win.

In an exchange that went viral online, Wembanyama was seen whispering to his Spurs teammates, who then committed hard fouls on Jared McCain after checking into the game. At the time, we didn’t understand exactly what Victor said to his teammates, but we now know that it was a simple, two-word message: “hard fouls.”

“Hard fouls.” was the message sent to Bismack Byombo and Mason Plumblee by Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/Zaxnp1WNd9 — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) May 29, 2026

There is no doubt now that the subsequent fouls on Jared McCain were intentional. He’s been bothering the Spurs throughout the series, using tough, physical defense to disrupt shooters and throw the whole rotation out of rhythm. Really, his entire team has been criticized for their sneaky, bully-ball tactics, and it’s the primary reason for the rise in intensity and emotion in the series.

In Game 5, it seems Victor finally had enough. With his team struggling and the Thunder up to their usual tricks, he felt it was necessary to play dirty and give the Thunder a taste of their own medicine. Jared McCain paid the price, at the direct orders of Wemby himself, who finished with just 20 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks on 26.7% shooting from the field in the 13-point loss (127-114).

Victor Wembanyama whispered something to Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo before they checked in for garbage time Both players proceeded to give hard fouls on Jared McCain pic.twitter.com/AmqQsukef0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 27, 2026

Victor, who just became the NBA’s youngest Defensive Player of the Year, is taking his place as the future face of the NBA and is the next in line behind generational greats like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. While he’s typically celebrated for his maturity and humility, this scandal doesn’t look good for him. It portrays him as a dirty player who uses physical means to get his way when things aren’t working out.

“Can’t believe people like this guy, genuinely there is so much wrong with this, and it’s getting almost no attention because it doesn’t fit the narrative,” one fan wrote. “If Lu Dort said this, it would be front-page news all around the world.”

What’s most surprising here isn’t the fact that Victor was caught, but that the NBA isn’t doing anything to discourage it. So far, despite the public outrage, nothing has actually come from this recent “scandal.”

“Genuinely, how does the NBA not give him a flagrant for this or fine his *ss,” one fan posted. “Like this sh*t makes no sense, he just gets away with everything. If Draymond Green did this sh*t, they would have suspended him. NBA is a favoritism league.”

While most fans have been bashing Wembanyama, plenty have come to his defense, like this fan, who noted that just because Victor called for hard fouls doesn’t mean he was trying to hurt anyone.

“Wemby wasn’t telling them to hurt anyone, he was reminding them that playoff basketball requires physicality,” wrote the fan on X. “‘Hard fouls’ means making sure a guy doesn’t get an easy bucket, not headhunting. If you watch the replay, both fouls were hard but clean: body checks, no extra shoves, no dangerous landings. That’s what every coach preaches in a closeout game. Blaming Wemby for playing tough team defense is just looking for a villain.”

Regardless of the reason or motivation, fans couldn’t help but liken Victor to a mob boss who frequently issues threats and warnings to their enemies.

“This Spurs vs. Thunder series is getting deeply toxic,” one fan wrote. “Wemby is out here delivering warnings to veterans like a mob boss.”

Reputation matters in the NBA, and Victor will ruin his with more moments like that. As one of the NBA’s biggest stars, he has to set a better example than to start calling for hard fouls in the middle of a playoff game. Even against a Thunder team this dominant, Victor must find ways to contain his frustration and channel his rage into pure and utter dominance on the court.